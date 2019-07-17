South Sydney not putting date on Sam Burgess’s return after drip was inserted into his heart

South Sydney can't put a date on Sam Burgess' return to the field but are adamant he won't miss the rest of the NRL season.

Burgess has been sidelined indefinitely after being hospitalised and put on a drip to treat an infection after undergoing shoulder surgery last month.

He will miss Saturday's clash with North Queensland and coach Wayne Bennett said it could be several weeks before he returns.

"There's no timeline," Bennett said as the Rabbitohs departed Sydney for Townsville on Friday.

"When the doctor think he's fit, that's when he'll be back.

"It could be next week, it could be the week after, it might be the week after. No one really knows at the moment."

Burgess was expected to miss four weeks but last week had his return pushed back after having a drip inserted into his arm and heart to treat two infections as a result of two shoulder surgeries earlier in his career.

The complications have forced him to be sidelined indefinitely at a crucial point in the Rabbitohs' season.

They lost four straight before bouncing back with a one-point win over Manly last week to remain in second spot.

Bennett played down the prospect of the 30-year-old Burgess not taking the field again this year.