South Sydney forward scores easy try as Broncos slump to defeat

Stand-in South Sydney coach Jason Demetriou got a taste of revenge against the club that sacked him when he masterminded a 28-10 NRL win over Brisbane on Friday night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

At a cold and wet ANZ Stadium, the Rabbitohs added another layer to Brisbane's pain in a game that was lucky to be played given the biosecurity breaches of both clubs in the days prior.

And while the drama of the week dominated headlines, the underlying grudge sparked by an ugly coaching swap in which Demetriou was a casualty bubbled to the surface once the whistle blew.

Back in 2018 the ex-Broncos assistant interviewed for the job that was eventually given to former Souths coach Anthony Seibold, who looked in a world of pain in the coaching box on Friday night.

Given the frustrating display by the Broncos it was understandable.

Halfback Tom Dearden and fullback Darius Boyd combined well in attack, each having a hand in the Broncos' two tries - one of which came for returning forward David Fifita early in the second half.

However, their darkest moments came in defence.

The worst of it happened minutes before halftime when Souths' replacement forward Mark Nicholls took a quick tap from 10 metres out and cruised through big men Payne Haas, Matt Lodge and Boyd to score.

It was woefully soft defence from the Broncos who had been in the contest before the unforgivable lapse in concentration.

In contrast, it was a composed performance by the Rabbitohs steered by Cody Walker and Adam Reynolds as Wayne Bennett watched on from home.

Souths' tries were scored by Dane Gagai, Reynolds, Nicholls and Tom Burgess.

More than a year before he is due to succeed as Souths coach, Demetriou will ride the rollercoaster of an NRL mentor for the next fortnight while Bennett is in COVID-hold.

Earlier in the day Bennett was whacked with a $20,000 fine for breaching the biosecurity guidelines he helped develop as a member of the NRL's Apollo committee.

Three members of Brisbane's training staff, including club legend Allan Langer, were fined $5000 for attending a private function, also in direct breach of the strict rules.

It made for a dramatic match that is set to spill into next week when Brisbane face fifth-placed Canberra.

After Friday's loss the Broncos now have their worst record after 13 games with just three wins for the season.