Sonny Bill Williams touches down in Sydney with family, headed straight into quarantine ahead of NRL return

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams has arrived in Sydney with his family in tow as the dual-code star prepares for two weeks of quarantine before his whirlwind NRL return.

A mask-wearing Williams landed in Sydney late last night and went straight from the airport to a transport bus which will took him and his family to a quarantine facility in the New South Wales capital to begin their two weeks of isolation.

Channel Nine reports the Sydney Roosters - Williams' old NRL return who he is set to sign with for the remainder of the season - have set the 34-year-old up with a home gym at the facility so that he can begin training to get up to speed after being in "holiday mode" for the last two months.

Williams' sudden return to the NRL comes after the Toronto Wolfpack, Williams' current club, confirmed last week they had withdrawn from the remainder of the 2020 Super League due to financial issues caused by Covid-19, meaning international players such as the Kiwi back rower could look elsewhere for game time.

While the NRL has a rule stating players cannot hold contracts with two clubs at once, the governing body said earlier this week it will bend the rules to allow players such as Williams to feature in the later stages of the season.

Williams announced he was heading to the Roosters yesterday thanks to a phonecall by Sydney coach Trent Robinson - a close friend - despite other struggling clubs such as the Warriors voicing their interests as well.

Williams told the Daily Telegraph there were a variety of reasons why he opted for his old club again though.

I moved to Australia when I was 14 and my wife is Australian," he told the Daily Telegraph.

"I've got four kids under five. The plan was to always set up shop in Sydney once I'm finished, not in New Zealand.

"[Roosters coach] Trent (Robinson) was the first to ring me. He had injury problems with a few of the boys.

"And apart from Trent and Nick, I think most people know I'm still close to the boys.

"The Roosters are close to my heart. If I wasn't playing I wouldn't be playing at all."