Sonny Bill Williams' return to Roosters a step closer despite Warriors' approach

The Warriors have confirmed an approach to Sonny Bill Williams’ manager after the Wolfpack’s withdrawal from the Super League but the Roosters have moved closer to signing the dual international.

Williams' return to the Sydney Roosters is one step closer with young winger Asu Kepaoa set to be released by the club.

“We have spoken to his manager [Khoder Nasser], absolutely, he was going to speak to Sonny last night,” Warriors boss Cameron George said.

“The mighty Roosters are sitting on the coffee table and no doubt there’s an affiliation there and a relationship.”

Williams is weighing up his options on a possible NRL return, after his manager met with Roosters supremo Nick Politis yesterday.

The Warriors CEO said Williams would be a great morale booster for a deflated squad in Australia regardless of how many games he played for the club.

“I think when I look at the opportunity with Sonny…is where our group is at, at the moment, he’d be the greatest moral (sic) booster,” George said.

“Imagine him hanging out with our young players through this period, leading them through it.”

I think it would be a fantastic opportunity for the playing group, the coaching staff to work alongside an athlete of his stature and I think he’d add value on the field for a short period of time.”

The Roosters have the room within their cap to secure Williams, but Kepaoa's departure will make the transaction far easier.

AAP understands the winger will be released to the Wests Tigers on a two-and-a- half-year deal, that will see him link with the joint venture within days.

It's believed the youngster had already agreed to move to the Tigers earlier this month, with the Williams situation prompting the Roosters to offer an earlier release.

The 20-year-old can play anywhere in the backline and scored five tries in 15 games for North Sydney in the NSW Cup last year.

For Williams to return he will need to gain approval from the Federal Government given he is not an Australian citizen and borders remain closed.

He will also have to serve two weeks in quarantine, given he will be arriving from overseas.

Williams would provide a welcome option for the Roosters as they go in hunt of a third straight title.

Their back-row stocks have been hurt by lock Victor Radley and utility Sam Verrills being ruled out for the season with knee injuries.

Second-rower Angus Crichton is also expected to miss the next month with a knee injury of his own.