Sonny Bill Williams to return to the ring for boxing bout with Aussie Rules great - report

Sonny Bill Williams will reportedly follow up his return to rugby league with a comeback in the boxing ring later this year with a bout lined up against Aussie Rules great Barry Hall.

Sonny Bill Williams against Chauncy Welliver in Sydney Source: Photosport

Hall made his professional boxing debut last year when he took on NRL hardman Paul Gallen in a six-round bout in November.

The fight in Melbourne ended in a controversial draw, leading to reports of a potential rematch between the pair but promoter Danny Green told the Sunday Telegraph negotiations have since stalled and they will now "move on and fight Sonny Bill".

Green's confidence in the potential fight with the former All Black comes off discussions with Williams' manager Khoder Nasser who the Sunday Telegraph says is on board for Sydney fight later this year.

"I've done two previous deals with Khoder and it's always been a handshake," Green was quoted as saying.

"I trust him. Barry's keen, they're keen."

The fight would take place after Williams' current commitments to Toronto Wolfpack in the Super League competition wrap up in October.

Williams currently holds a professional record of 7-0 with his last fight being against Chauncy Welliver in 2015 but he did return to the ring in 2018 for a charity match where he "lost" to Australian TV personality Stu Laundy.

Sonny Bill Williams defeated by Stu Laundy Source: Photosport

Back to work

Williams returned home for the birth of he and wife Alana's fourth child last week but three days after welcoming son Essa, he bid his family an emotional farewell.

Williams posted a photo on social media with his wife and four children smiling which he says was taken "just before I had to leave again".

"Left with my wife crying at the door and the kids standing at the gate saying they didn’t want me to leave."