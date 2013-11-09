Sonny Bill Williams quashes 'ridiculous' talks of playing for Kiwis or Samoa

Sonny Bill Williams may be a target for both the Kiwis and Toa Samoa but the former All Black says it's "ridiculous" to think about a return to international rugby league at this stage in his return to the code.

Sonny Bill Williams in action against the Kumuls. Source: Photosport

Williams returned to the 13-man code with the Toronto Wolfpack after playing his 58th and final All Blacks Test at last year's Rugby World Cup in November.

With his reported $10 million deal with Toronto, Williams is once again eligible to play for the Kiwis but he could also don the Samoan jersey due to his heritage.

Both countries have expressed interest in securring Williams ahead of next year's Rugby League World Cup in the UK but the man at the centre of those discussions wants them to pump the breaks on that speculation.

"I haven't proved myself at Super League level," Williams told reporters in Manchester this morning.

"Being out of the game for five years, for me to start thinking about playing for New Zealand or playing for Samoa is just ridiculous.

"I am fully focused with the Toronto boys and to see if I can still play the 13-man game."

Williams last played a competitive rugby league match in 2014 when he was with the Sydney Roosters.

But ahead of his return, the 34-year-old says he's feeling confident in his abilities after an intense preseason of both individual and team training.

"I'm feeling pretty good. If I can get through the next couple of weeks then I dare say I will be putting my hand up but he has been a coach for a long time and I have been a player for a long time as well so I am sure we will have that conversation," Williams said.

"He understands that it is a long game and that is what we are trying to play here. I want to be flying towards the end of the year, not necessarily the start of the year.

"I have been out of the game for five years. If I do play I might be a little bit rusty but I am just banking on hard work, keeping it simple and trying to fit into how the team plays and then add my little bit of flavour to that."