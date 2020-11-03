TODAY |

Sonny Bill Williams preparing to hang up his boots, may focus more on boxing - reports

Source:  1 NEWS

Sports fans may have seen Sonny Bill Williams for the last time on a rugby field, with the 35-year-old said to be contemplating retirement.

Source: 1 NEWS

The two-time World Cup winning All Black and former NRL champion is currently without a club after the Toronto Wolfpack failed to be re-admitted to the English Super League.

The Canadian club pulled out of English Rugby League's top flight over financial issues related to Covid-19.

Williams yesterday said he was grateful for his time in the team, which failed to win a game last season.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that after his latest stint at the Roosters, Williams is set to hang up his boots and focus on other career paths.

Your playlist will load after this ad

SBW could be looking for a new gig after his side failed to make the cut for next year’s Super League. Source: 1 NEWS

Among them, a return to boxing with intentions of returning to the ring this summer. 

League
All Blacks
Australia
Boxing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
'National senselessness' - Calls for probe into death of Melbourne Cup horse
2
Jacinda Ardern victorious again, drawing Melbourne Cup winner in Labour's sweepstake
3
Melbourne Cup horse Anthony Van Dyck put down after sustaining injury mid-race
4
All the way from Ōtara, Carlos Ulberg vying for lucrative UFC contract
5
'Players knocking on the door' - All Blacks hint at debuts for second Tri-Nations Test
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Melbourne Cup horse Anthony Van Dyck put down after sustaining injury mid-race
02:41

Watch: Twilight Payment wins Melbourne Cup at desolate Flemington Racecourse

Wallabies prop insists final All Blacks' clash not a 'dead rubber'
00:10

Anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne turns ugly, with several arrests