Sonny Bill Williams preparing to hang up his boots, may focus more on boxing - reports

Sports fans may have seen Sonny Bill Williams for the last time on a rugby field, with the 35-year-old said to be contemplating retirement.

The two-time World Cup winning All Black and former NRL champion is currently without a club after the Toronto Wolfpack failed to be re-admitted to the English Super League.

The Canadian club pulled out of English Rugby League's top flight over financial issues related to Covid-19.

Williams yesterday said he was grateful for his time in the team, which failed to win a game last season.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that after his latest stint at the Roosters, Williams is set to hang up his boots and focus on other career paths.

