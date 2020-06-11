TODAY |

Sonny Bill Williams moves into commentary box as life after rugby begins

Source: 

Sonny Bill Williams has accepted a cross-code commentary role with the Nine Network and the Australian broadcaster's streaming service Stan as he settles into life after rugby.

Sonny Bill Williams. Source: Photosport

The dual code international, who confirmed his retirement this week, will provide opinion and analysis during Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) and Super Rugby AU competitions along with New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa tournament.

Williams, whose father is Samoan, said he looked forward to a new challenge and hoped to inspire young Polynesian players by taking on the role.

"I know I represent a lot of young Polynesian boys, Kiwi boys who represent so much on the field and when it comes to off the field we're not really in this space," he told Stan in an interview.

"So just being able to jump into that space and see how we go, is what I'm looking forward to the most."

Williams's appointment comes weeks after former Australia coach Michael Cheika and Wallabies icon David Campese joined the Nine and Stan commentary team.

Williams, who won two rugby union World Cups for New Zealand in 2011 and 2015, played his final game of professional rugby league for the Sydney Roosters in last year's NRL semi-finals.

He is also keen to revive his boxing career after building a gym in Sydney, having dabbled in the sport some years ago.

www.rnz.co.nz

League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:37
LIVE: Team NZ look to level America's Cup series after race five loss
2
Luna Rossa leave Team NZ in their wake to take 3-2 America's Cup lead
3
America’s Cup 2021: Where, when and how to watch
4
Team NZ blitz Luna Rossa in race four to level the score
5
More than 1000 foreigners granted border exemptions for America's Cup
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Warriors 'better prepared' for another season away from home, coach says

Melbourne Storm great Cameron Smith retires from rugby league
00:39

Sonny Bill Williams eyes full-time boxing career following official retirement from rugby

Two debutants to start for Warriors in season opener against Titans