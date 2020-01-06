Sonny Bill Williams meets Manchester United star and fellow Muslim Paul Pogba

Sonny Bill Williams has met up with Manchester United star and fellow Muslim Paul Pogba as he continues preparing for his first Super League season in the UK.

Sonny Bill Williams and Paul Pogba. Source: Twitter/Sonny Bill Williams

Williams posted a photo of himself and the French World Cup winner in Manchester on Twitter.

“Asalamualiakum (sic) my Brother @paulpogba #Bismillah,” he wrote, which translates to peace be with you and in the name of Allah.

Williams has met and developed friendships with Muslim athletes across a number of sports during his career, including UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov and South African cricket great Hashim Amla.

