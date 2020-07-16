Sonny Bill Williams given green light to chase short-term NRL deal after Wolfpack's season ends

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams has been given permission by the Toronto Wolfpack to chase a short-term NRL deal for the rest of 2020.

Toronto's Sonny-Bill Williams stepping onto the field at AJ Bell Stadium, Salford, England Source: Photosport

Williams and other overseas players have been given the green light to find jobs elsewhere after Toronto confirmed this morning they had to withdraw from the remainder of this year’s UK Super League season due to the “overwhelming financial challenges” of Covid-19.

In the statement, the club confirmed they will return in 2021 and will also pay their players 55 per cent of their salaries until the end of the current season.

But Toronto CEO Bob Hunter told the Sydney Morning Herald this morning he had reached out to Williams and the club’s other international players to inform them they were “free to chase new deals”.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"We're booking the flights now for all those guys and their families,” Hunter said.

"But we've told all the players today, 'guys, if you can get on to another club, then go for it’."

"It won't affect their pay with us because it's already been reduced to 55 per cent. But we're encouraging them to do that.

"It's the same with our British players, we've told them if they can link with another Super League club we'll support them 100 per cent.”

Hunter said he expects to Williams to generate the most interest.

"I know Sonny is healthy and in good shape and he'll have a lot of appeal,'' Hunter said.

"He tweaked his knee, which we paid a lot of attention to, but he's 100 per cent.”

The Sydney Morning Herald listed Williams' former NRL clubs the Roosters and Bulldogs along with the Warriors as potential teams that could be interested in the 35-year-old's signature.