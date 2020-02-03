Sonny Bill Williams 'fine' amid Wolfpack's coronavirus lockdown

Sonny Bill Williams has let fans know he and his family are "fine and well" after his club announced yesterday four players have coronavirus symptoms.

SBW made an error with his first touch for the Toronto Wolfpack. Source: Photosport

The Toronto Wolfpack confirmed via a statement yesterday they are in lockdown after four players reported mild symptoms that could be Covid-19 but none of the affected quartet were identified.

Williams took to social media to confirm he is not one of the four.

"Been inundated with questions about health. Alhamdullilah we are fine and well at the moment," Williams wrote on social media.

"Hold your close ones tight my friends."

Williams added two more comments on social media about the outbreak, saying, "may the most high heal those who have the coronavirus and ease people's anxiousness and fear".

He also asked those in control of the Super League to think of the situation.

"God willing the authorities lead by example and put the fans/staff and players health first."

Williams' prayers have since been answered with the Super League announcing early this morning the competition is suspended until April 3 at least.