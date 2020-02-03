Sonny Bill Williams facing knee surgery, says Wolfpack coach

Sonny Bill Williams' injury woes appear to have followed him in his return to rugby league, the Toronto Wolfpack's marquee man facing the prospect of knee surgery, according to coach Brian McDermott.

SBW made an error with his first touch for the Toronto Wolfpack. Source: Photosport

Williams, 34, has been hampered by consistent injuries over the past two seasons, absent for the majority of Super Rugby 2019 with a similar knee injury, also needing surgery.

A ruptured Achilles ended Williams' 2016 season, as well as having had issues with his hamstring, wrist and shoulder problems dating back to 2017.

Having moved back to rugby league after last year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, Williams is expected to carry much of the load for the Wolfpack, hoping to attract new fans in their first season in the UK Super League.

Williams is by far and away the highest paid player in either code, pocketing $10 million for his two-year deal with the Wolfpack.

However, Williams played no part in the Wolfpack's Coral Challenge Cup victory over Huddersfield, their first of the new season, coach McDermott indicating the former All Black star's injury woes may have returned.

"Sonny Bill has got a little bit of a sore knee at the moment," McDermott told media.

"We might have a look at having that operated on.

"He might go have that checked out on Saturday. Fingers crossed, by all accounts it's going to be a 10-day or two-week job at worst."