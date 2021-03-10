Sonny Bill Williams eyes full-time boxing career following official retirement from rugby

Sonny Bill Williams has officially retired from all forms of rugby — but his sporting career is still very much alive.

Williams says persistent knee injuries stopped him from continuing on the rugby field, and he now wants to focus on being a full-time professional boxer.

"I spoke to my manager. I said, 'Bro I think I'm keen to get in the ring for a couple of years, I'm 35.' Obviously spoke to the wife first and she had blank eyes but like usual, she supported me," he said.