Sonny Bill Williams eyes full-time boxing career following official retirement from rugby

Source:  1 NEWS

Sonny Bill Williams has officially retired from all forms of rugby — but his sporting career is still very much alive.

Williams says persistent knee injuries stopped him from continuing on the rugby field. Source: Breakfast

Williams says persistent knee injuries stopped him from continuing on the rugby field, and he now wants to focus on being a full-time professional boxer.

"I spoke to my manager. I said, 'Bro I think I'm keen to get in the ring for a couple of years, I'm 35.' Obviously spoke to the wife first and she had blank eyes but like usual, she supported me," he said.

The former All Blacks and league star isn't completely lost to the NRL, however, with Williams continuing in a mentoring role at the Roosters.

