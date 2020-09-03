Sonny Bill Williams 'excited but at the same time nervous' about NRL return

Sonny Bill Williams has admitted he's feeling some nerves ahead of his highly anticipated NRL return in Saturday's clash between the Roosters and Raiders.

Williams has been named in the No.17 jersey for the Grand Final rematch, but is expected to log limited minutes in the what will be his first NRL match since 2014.

The 35-year-old former All Black hasn’t played since March, when he played for the Wolfpack in the English Super League, but his season was rekindled with the Roosters after Toronto’s decision sit out the rest of the UK season.

Speaking to Nine Radio, Williams said he knows there will be some attention on him this Saturday, but he just wants to do his part to help the Roosters win.

"I'm really excited, but at the same time nervous," he says. "I think any sportsman or sportswoman that tells you they don't get nervous before big events, they'd be lying to themselves and to you.

"I'm no different. I'm under no illusions coming back here, after not playing for six months and then coming off surgery on my knee.

"The biggest challenge for me was to make the side. I've made it now and, in any capacity, I wanted to help out.

"If that's in the engine room, then that's what I have to do and that's what I'll be doing this weekend."

Despite the nerves, Williams is equally as excited about his return to the field.

"[The Raiders] are a physical side and for myself, every team that I play against, especially on the footy field, there's always that competition up the middle," he says.

"This weekend will be no different, so it's actually pretty exciting.