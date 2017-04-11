TODAY |

Sonny Bill Williams to cover up sponsor's logo on Toronto Wolfpack jersey due to religious beliefs

Source:  1 NEWS

Sonny Bill Williams has reportedly refused to wear the logo of a Super League sponsor, due to his religious beliefs.

Sonny-Bill Williams debuts for the Blues against the Highlanders with strapping tape cover bank sponsor BNZ on his jersey's collar. Source: Photosport

Williams, 34, joined the newly promoted Toronto Wolfpack last year, returning to rugby league after the All Blacks' unsuccessful Rugby World Cup campaign.

However, despite the Super League having signed away both sponsorship and naming rights to gambling agency Betfred, Williams will not wear the company's logo on his playing jersey, club chairman Bob Hunter told the Daily Telegraph.

Williams was the only Blues player to wear a jumper to training today, as the sponsor covering saga drags on. Source: 1 NEWS

"We're in discussions with Super League about this, but Sonny has been very clear in his stance on the matter," Hunter said.

"I think Betfred will benefit by taking the position that we respect and honour the players' religious beliefs.

"In today's society there are some very sensitive issues but I think the sponsor can say, 'Yes, okay, we understand this. He's a big brand and big name but we get it.'"

Sonny Bill Williams to have Plunket on his Blues jersey in place of BNZ logo

Williams is no stranger to boycotting sponsors on his playing jersey, covering up BNZ's logo during his time playing for the Blues in 2017.

Williams was the only player at training wearing the top without the banking sponsor on his collar. Source: 1 NEWS

In both cases, the sponsor logos conflicted with Williams' Muslim faith, objecting to both banking interest as well as gambling.

