Sonny Bill Williams being lined up for Roosters coaching role - report

All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams is reportedly being lined up for a high profile rugby league coaching role, according Channel Nine and the Sydney Morning Herald reporter Danny Weidler.

With the 34-year-old yet to confirm his playing future after the current Rugby World Cup, his New Zealand Rugby deal up at the end of the 2019 season, Nine claim that Williams advisor Khoder Nasser was spotted at a Sydney cafe with Roosters chairman, Nick Politis.

Nine claim that Williams is being sought by the Roosters in a coaching capacity, rather than as a player, with the reigning premiers already boasting the likes of centres Joseph Manu and Latrell Mitchell, and second rowers Boyd Cordner, Angus Crichton and Isaac Liu on their books.

Williams' signing as a player would make little sense, unlikely to make the Roosters' starting side, while also placing immense pressure on their salary cap allowance.

A coaching role would reportedly see Williams work with the club's younger players to help "develop a club culture," according to Nine.

Williams has also attracted interest from Canadian outfit Toronto Wolfpack, reportedly tabling a one-year, $5m contract to entice the cross-code star to their club.

Williams made 45 appearances for the Roosters in 2013-14.

