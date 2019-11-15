Sonny Bill Williams allowed to cover sponsor's logo in UK Super League

Sonny Bill Williams will be allowed to cover up the Super League sponsors' logo due to his opposition to betting.



The 34-year-old former All Black, who converted to Islam in 2009 and has often spoken about his devotion to his faith, is the competition's biggest recruit for 2020, having signed a two-year deal with promoted Toronto Wolfpack.



League chief executive Robert Elstone says a compromise has been agreed with Betfred, who have sponsored the competition since 2017 and last season signed a new, record contract taking them to the end of 2021.



Speaking at yesterday's season launch at Headingley, Elstone said: "We suspected it might be an issue but it only really surfaced five or six days ago and Betfred have taken it on, considered it and come up with the right answer and one that works for all parties.



"I'm really pleased, they showed a progressive, pragmatic approach to this."



Elstone also spoke about Toronto's request for salary cap relief for their first season in the top flight, admitting it is "crazy" that the situation has still to be resolved less than a week before the big kick-off.



"They're having those discussions primarily with the Rugby Football League who essentially operate the cap on Super League's behalf," the former Everton chief executive said.



"I am aware of discussions and some proposals which really now have to be ratified and shared with the clubs We'll see where that gets to.

