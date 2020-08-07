Sonny Bill Williams admits, 'as a 35-year-old who was on holidays', he may not make Roosters' cut

Dual international Sonny Bill Williams has revealed there's no guarantee he'll actually play for the Sydney Roosters this season.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Seriously down on manpower, the defending NRL champions laboured to a 24-16 win over the Dragons in Wollongong last night and immediately after the game, Williams admitted he may not be part of the cavalry coming to their immediate rescue.

“The challenge for me as a 35-year-old who was on holidays is to try make the team, that’s my main focus,” Williams said.