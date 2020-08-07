TODAY |

Sonny Bill Williams admits, 'as a 35-year-old who was on holidays', he may not make Roosters' cut

Source:  1 NEWS

Dual international Sonny Bill Williams has revealed there's no guarantee he'll actually play for the Sydney Roosters this season.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After arriving in Sydney with his family, the double international is in the second week of isolation. Source: SKY

Seriously down on manpower, the defending NRL champions laboured to a 24-16 win over the Dragons in Wollongong last night and immediately after the game, Williams admitted he may not be part of the cavalry coming to their immediate rescue.

“The challenge for me as a 35-year-old who was on holidays is to try make the team, that’s my main focus,” Williams said.

After arriving in Sydney with his family, the double international is in the second week of isolation.

League
All Blacks
NRL
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:14
Richie Mo'unga jokes if Super Rugby Aotearoa-style comp returns in 2021, more breaks needed for aching players
2
Motown and steaks help on-loan Parramatta duo feel at home with the Warriors
3
Warriors agree to sign Nathan Brown as new coach in three-year deal
4
Warriors’ hiring of Phil Gould as a director a ‘coup’, says delighted former captain Monty Betham
5
Ben Stokes falls to unplayable delivery from Pakistani seamer
MORE FROM
League
MORE
03:19

Warriors’ hiring of Phil Gould as a director a ‘coup’, says delighted former captain Monty Betham
00:14

Roosters winger Ryan Hall slammed for twisting strapped knee of Dragons star following try

Warriors want Kodi Nikorima to keep running despite Blake Green's exit

Manu at the double as undermanned Roosters down Dragons