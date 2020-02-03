Sonny Bill-less Wolfpack remain winless after being ground down by Wigan

Wigan wore down a Toronto team without Sonny Bill Williams to win 32-10 in Sean O'Loughlin's 400th Super League game.

Sonny Bill Williams was back in New Zealand for the birth of his child. Source: Photosport

With Williams having flown back to New Zealand for the birth of his fourth child, the Wolfpack were left with just 17 fit players after former St Helens loose forward Jon Wilkin pulled out after the warm-up with a knee problem.

Despite the late change, Toronto scored first with the two teams level at 10-all after 58 minutes.