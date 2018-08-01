 

'It is something real for them' - Warriors women’s coach hopes new competition will inspire female players

1 NEWS
Warriors women’s coach Luisa Avaliki believes next month’s inaugural NRL women’s premiership is a big step in the right direction for rugby league.

Luisa Avaiki believes the inaugural NRL women's premiership is a big 'opportunity' for women playing in NZ to take their game to the next level. Source: 1 NEWS

Avaliki named a 22-strong squad today in Auckland at Warriors headquarters.

"It's huge, it's an opportunity now that our girls - not just our young girls but our women who come into the game who want to play or have been part of the game for a long time can aspire to," said Avaliki.

"It is something real for them that's not too difficult for them to attain because the opportunity for them to come from grass roots straight into the Warriors is a great possibility.

"For those ladies that want to give it a go and want to play at the next level there are opportunities here."

The Warriors will play NRL women's premiership matches against Brisbane, St George Illawarra and the Sydney Roosters during the men's NRL finals in September.

Warriors women's NRL squad: Shontelle Woodman, Langi Veainu, Alice Vailea, Crystal Tamarua, Masuisuimatamaalii (SUI) Tauasa-Pauaraisa, Aieshaleigh Smalley, Krystal Rota, Kahurangi Peters, Lorina Papali'i, Annetta-Claudia Nuuausala, Tanika-Jazz Noble-Bell, Apii Nicholls, Va’anessa Molia-Fraser, Laura Mariu, Hilda Mariu, Onjeurlina Leiataua, Amber Kani, Georgia Hale, Luisa Gago, Lisa Edwards, Sarina Clark, Raquel Anderson-Pitman.

The New Zealand Warriors have today named a 22-strong squad for next month's inaugural NRL women's premiership.

Former Kiwi Fern Lorina Papali'i, 41, will create history, joining Isaiah to become the first mother and son to represent the same NRL club at the same time 

Isaiah Papali'i, 19, plays for the Warriors' premier men's side as a second row forward.

Kiwi Ferns' skipper Laura Mariu has also been named in the squad. alongside veteran Sarina Clark.

Warriors women's coach Luisa Avaiki said she is proud to have veterans of the women's game agree to play in the inaugural competition.

"We have some legends of our game in the likes of Laura and Sarina who are backed up by some fantastic players," said Avaliki.

"This is a dream for all of us to be involved in the NRL women's premiership and we’re all working hard to make the most of what is an amazing opportunity for rugby league."

Avaiki was appointed as head coach in March and had an illustrious international playing career from 1995-2009.

She captained the Kiwi Ferns to victory in two women’s World Cup tournaments in 2003 and 2008 and was also in the winning side in the first World Cup in 2000.

The Warriors will play NRL women’s premiership matches against Brisbane, St George Illawarra and the Sydney Roosters during the NRL finals in September.

Lorina and Isaiah Papali'i could become the first mother and son combo at NRL level. Source: 1 NEWS
Meninga, Dally Messenger favoured to be named as rugby league Immortals

AAP
It was already the toughest job in rugby league but a rule tweak has ensured it is now tougher for judges deciding who will join the game's Immortals on Wednesday night.

Up to two new Immortals will be announced along with six Hall of Fame inductees at the special NRL ceremony at the SCG.

Eight judges had faced the unenviable task of choosing from an Immortals short list of Dally Messenger, Mal Meninga, Darren Lockyer, Ken Irvine, Norm Provan, Brian Bevan, Ron Coote, Dave Brown, Frank Burge and Duncan Hall.

The judges' difficult quest to choose a ninth and possibly 10th Immortal was only made harder after the NRL made an important eligibility change.

When the Immortals concept was first started in 1981 by the now defunct Rugby League Week (RLW) publication, judges refused to consider anyone they had not seen play so only looked at post-World War II careers.

But that has been ditched since the NRL took over the concept last year when RLW folded.

All eras are now considered however players are only eligible for Immortal status if they are an NRL Hall of Fame member.

Former NSW playmaker Brett Kimmorley could empathise with the judges' plight after the rule tweak.

"Unfortunately with our generation we haven't seen a lot of those guys play," he told NRL.com.

"We've seen Lockyer and Meninga so you don't know how great some of these players were - the judges are in a very tough position."

Messenger is hot favourite to be the first pre-war player inducted more than 100 years after his fateful decision to turn his back on rugby and join the newly formed NSWRL in 1907.

Former Test and Queensland captain Meninga has also gained support after being overlooked for Andrew Johns at the last Immortals announcement in 2012.

For the record, Kimmorley reckoned Dragons great Provan - who featured in 10 straight premierships and was captain-coach in five - must be picked.

No matter who is named debate is set to continue over who should be on the Immortals list.

"It's a toss of the coin with a few on that list," Manly great Geoff Toovey said of the short-list.

Toovey backed ex-North Sydney and Manly flyer Irvine, who scored a staggering 212 tries in 236 games, to be inducted.

"He's got that flair, flash and that record that he's got that maybe will never be surpassed," Toovey told NRL.com.

Johns was the last Immortal inducted in 2012, joining Clive Churchill (1981), Bob Fulton (1981), Reg Gasnier (1981), Johnny Raper (1981), Graeme Langlands (1999), Wally Lewis (1999) and Arthur Beetson (2003).

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga speaks with Cameron Smith and Sam Thaiday.
Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga speaks with Cameron Smith and Sam Thaiday. Source: Getty
