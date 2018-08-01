'It is something real for them' - Warriors women’s coach hopes new competition will inspire female players

Warriors women’s coach Luisa Avaliki believes next month’s inaugural NRL women’s premiership is a big step in the right direction for rugby league.
Avaliki named a 22-strong squad today in Auckland at Warriors headquarters.
"It's huge, it's an opportunity now that our girls - not just our young girls but our women who come into the game who want to play or have been part of the game for a long time can aspire to," said Avaliki.
"It is something real for them that's not too difficult for them to attain because the opportunity for them to come from grass roots straight into the Warriors is a great possibility.
"For those ladies that want to give it a go and want to play at the next level there are opportunities here."
The Warriors will play NRL women's premiership matches against Brisbane, St George Illawarra and the Sydney Roosters during the men's NRL finals in September.
Warriors women's NRL squad: Shontelle Woodman, Langi Veainu, Alice Vailea, Crystal Tamarua, Masuisuimatamaalii (SUI) Tauasa-Pauaraisa, Aieshaleigh Smalley, Krystal Rota, Kahurangi Peters, Lorina Papali'i, Annetta-Claudia Nuuausala, Tanika-Jazz Noble-Bell, Apii Nicholls, Va’anessa Molia-Fraser, Laura Mariu, Hilda Mariu, Onjeurlina Leiataua, Amber Kani, Georgia Hale, Luisa Gago, Lisa Edwards, Sarina Clark, Raquel Anderson-Pitman.