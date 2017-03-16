TODAY |

Solomone Kata released by Warriors, to join Melbourne Storm

1 NEWS
More From
League
Warriors

Mate Ma'a Tonga centre Solomone Kata has today been granted a release from the final year of his contract with the Warriors and is set to join the Melbourne Storm.

The Storm have confirmed Kata's signing on their website.

The 24-year-old was off contract in 2020 but asked the Warriors for a release so he cold join the Storm.

Warriors general manager Brian Smith said Kata is looking for another opportunity to play first grade again.

"Sol has played a lot of football in all grades since joining the club but after being an NRL regular over the last few seasons he has been in reserve grade (Canterbury Cup NSW) recently," said Smith.

"With limited NRL opportunities he was keen to look at other avenues and asked for a release after Melbourne showed interest in him.

"He goes with our best wishes and we thank him for his contribution to the Warriors."

Kata made his NRL debut in 2015, he finishes his Warriors career having played 93 NRL games in five seasons, which included 46 tries.

Storm's general manager Frank Ponissi said Kata and Titans forward Max King will be great additions to the Melbourne club.

"We are delighted to be able to sign two players of Solomone and Max's calibre and thank the Warriors and Titans for allowing them
to join us before the June 30 deadline," said Ponissi.

Warriors centre Solomone Kata makes a break against the Melbourne Storm. Vodafone Warriors v Melbourne Storm, Round 2 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 10 March 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Warriors centre Solomone Kata makes a break against the Melbourne Storm. Source: Photosport
More From
League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
'Not good enough' - Netball Australia's Maria Folau response slammed by legend
2
Israel Folau's crowdfunding campaign to help finance his legal battle has been removed from the GoFundMe platform.
GoFundMe pulls Israel Folau's controversial fundraiser as he fights sacking from Rugby Australia
3
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck against the Bulldogs
'Who wouldn't want him' - Samoa coach realistic about Tuivasa-Sheck switch
4
Kane Williamson and others abandoned celebrating the five-run win to check on the upset batsman.
New Zealanders 'some of the best people in the world' says Windies all-rounder
5
Warriors centre Solomone Kata makes a break against the Melbourne Storm. Vodafone Warriors v Melbourne Storm, Round 2 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 10 March 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Solomone Kata released by Warriors, to join Melbourne Storm
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck against the Bulldogs

'Who wouldn't want him' - Samoa coach realistic about Tuivasa-Sheck switch
00:47
Last night saw Marshall play for his country for the first time since son Fox was born last year.

'He was doing his pukanas' – Benji Marshall honoured to lead haka in front of his son
00:51
The Kiwis' five-eighth shone in last night’s win over Tonga.

Shaun Johnson 'the ultimate professional' says halves partner Benji Marshall
00:31
The youngster shone in last night's 34-14 win.

'He showed his class' – Kiwis hooker Brandon Smith heralded for Tonga heroics