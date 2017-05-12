'Soft is a hard word to a rugby league player' - Warriors fired up by Stephen Kearney's ire

Gerard Beale believes Warriors coach Stephen Kearney hit the bullseye when he called his players soft following their latest heavy NRL loss.



But experienced centre Beale is determined Kearney won't have cause to say that again as the Kiwi outfit prepare for their important match against St George Illawarra.



The eighth-placed Warriors heaped pressure on themselves with a spiritless 36-12 loss to the Titans on the Gold Coast last weekend.



The players haven't been able to escape Kearney's ire, with the team electing to prepare in Australia to cope with a five-day turnaround.



Beale is sure his team will respond as they bid to become the first Warriors team in 11 attempts to topple the Dragons at Wollongong.



Kearney's critique in Robina will be ringing in their ears.



"It was fair," Beale said.



"We didn't want to brush it under the carpet.



"I guess the word soft, for us, it was just in the way we were trying to take the soft option - you know, letting our guard down, waiting for someone else to step up and take charge of the game."



Former Dragon Beale said the Warriors were guilty of complicating their game against the Titans, as they've done in a handful of other substantial defeats this season.



They've had most success when they've kept their game plan simple, Beale said, most notably in the stunning 20-12 round seven defeat of the then-leading Dragons in Auckland.



St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor said Kearney's stinging assessment had him worried.



"The coach called their performance soft. Soft is a hard word to a rugby league player," he said.

