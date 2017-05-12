 

'Soft is a hard word to a rugby league player' - Warriors fired up by Stephen Kearney's ire

AAP
Gerard Beale believes Warriors coach Stephen Kearney hit the bullseye when he called his players soft following their latest heavy NRL loss.

But experienced centre Beale is determined Kearney won't have cause to say that again as the Kiwi outfit prepare for their important match against St George Illawarra.

The eighth-placed Warriors heaped pressure on themselves with a spiritless 36-12 loss to the Titans on the Gold Coast last weekend.

The players haven't been able to escape Kearney's ire, with the team electing to prepare in Australia to cope with a five-day turnaround.

Beale is sure his team will respond as they bid to become the first Warriors team in 11 attempts to topple the Dragons at Wollongong.

Kearney's critique in Robina will be ringing in their ears.

"It was fair," Beale said.

"We didn't want to brush it under the carpet.

"I guess the word soft, for us, it was just in the way we were trying to take the soft option - you know, letting our guard down, waiting for someone else to step up and take charge of the game."

Former Dragon Beale said the Warriors were guilty of complicating their game against the Titans, as they've done in a handful of other substantial defeats this season.

They've had most success when they've kept their game plan simple, Beale said, most notably in the stunning 20-12 round seven defeat of the then-leading Dragons in Auckland.

St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor said Kearney's stinging assessment had him worried.

"The coach called their performance soft. Soft is a hard word to a rugby league player," he said.

"They've got some talent across the park, which is why they were a top-four side for most of the year early. We expect them to turn up."

Coach Stephen Kearney during a Warriors training session at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. NRL Rugby League. Wednesday 5 April 2017 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Coach Stephen Kearney during a Warriors training session at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. Source: Photosport
NRL referee Matt Cecchin to retire after 'vile' death threats following last year's England, Tonga League World Cup semi final

AAP
Veteran whistleblower Matt Cecchin will leave the NRL at season's end over "vile" abuse and mounting pressure on referees.

Ahead of taking charge of his 300th NRL match as Penrith meet Canberra on Sunday, the 44-year-old told Fairfax he would quit the competition and retire unless an opportunity in Europe's Super League arises.

He made the decision after not being picked to oversee Origin I this season following a difficult 12 months for the leading referee.

Cecchin revealed the scale of death threats he and his family received after a late-game call in last year's World Cup semi-final between England and Tonga.

He correctly disallowed a try to Tongan front-rower Andrew Fifita as he was stripped of the ball near the tryline.

But later that night New Zealand police rushed Cecchin out of the country after informing him of "hundreds and hundreds" of abusive messages, some of them death threats.

Cecchin also flicked through his phone to discover more than a thousand "vile" attacks, the likes of which he'd never encountered across his entire career.

The whistleblower, who has talked openly about his mental health battles, said negative referee "noise" had taken its toll this year and he "needs a long break".

"The reality is that after that game, and for the first chunk of this year with all the noise that's been out there, it's been tough. Really, really tough," he said.

NRL referee Matt Cecchin. Vodafone Warriors v Cronulla Sharks. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 28 July 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
NRL referee Matt Cecchin. Source: Photosport
Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett demands improvements from Broncos after loss to Bulldogs

AAP
Brisbane are good enough to challenge in the NRL's finals according to coach Wayne Bennett, but finding that form against bottom-eight teams is proving a far bigger challenge.

Thursday night's 36-22 loss to Canterbury was particularly costly, as it left them four points out of the top four.

Most frustrating for Bennett was the fact it was the Broncos' fourth loss to a bottom eight team and that they'd suffered more losses to teams below them than the six above them.

The other problem for Brisbane is that when they are bad, they are really off.

The scoreline flattered the Broncos as they scored two late tries, while seven of their eight defeats have been by 12 points or more.
But Bennett believes his team can still get it right for next month's finals.

"That's our challenge right now," he said.

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos, Round 12 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 27 May 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Broncos coach Wayne Bennett. Source: Photosport

"It's not that we can't play and match it with the good teams - all our best results have been against top-eight teams.

"Our problem is we get two or three weeks of football and we throw one of these games in. And it's against the bottom eight teams on all the occasions."

Aside from their two defeats at the hands of ladder-leaders Melbourne, Brisbane's only other defeats to top teams have come in round one to St George Illawarra and last month to the Warriors.

Meanwhile, they have beaten South Sydney, the Sydney Roosters, Cronulla (twice) and Penrith in the past three-and-a-half months,
But they have lapsed against the Gold Coast, Newcastle, Manly and now the Bulldogs.

"The closest thing I can relate to is they are all hoping someone else will do the job and the majority of them are thinking the same," Bennett said.

"If you saw it (before the game) you would be over it pretty quickly and onto the players.

"But we had a pretty good week at training. We had a wonderful performance at training last week so there is no reason."

Will Hopoate finished off a great play to score the second try for the Bulldogs in their 36-22 win over Brisbane. Source: SKY
