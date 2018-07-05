Sluggish Warriors face dreaded post-Origin stretch as battle heats up for NRL playoffs spots

Friday night's clash between Penrith and Cronulla will kick off an eight-week battle for the top four and crucial home game advantages in the NRL finals.



Warriors forward Isaiah Papali'i in action against the Cronulla Sharks during an NRL match at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland. Source: Photosport

Just two points separate third from eighth on the NRL ladder, while Canberra and the Wests Tigers also remain a remote outside chance of slipping into the finals if the Warriors falter.



At the top, South Sydney lead the race for their first minor premiership in 29 years but St George Illawarra and Melbourne shape as their most likely competitors.



Of them, the Dragons' ride is the softest with just two games against other top- eight teams, while the Rabbitohs have three and the Storm four.



Those three teams and Penrith are also in the box seat for a second bite at the cherry in the NRL finals with a top-four finish.



The Sydney Roosters and Cronulla shape as the most likely challengers with three games each against top-eight teams.



"It's a really, really big game for us (on Friday night)," Sharks hooker Jayden Brailey said.



"We can't afford too many more losses if we want to progress to the top four.



"We can all see how clustered that four to eight is on the ladder and for us to progress we really need to beat those teams above us to push our way forward.



"Penrith are above us and it's a massive game for us out there. Its going to be a tough game but it's a must-win for us to be honest."



That battle is all important given no team has won the competition from outside the top four in the NRL era.



Further down, Brisbane have the most difficult draw of any team in the eight with games against the Warriors, Penrith, Cronulla, Souths and the Roosters.



But a win against the Warriors on Sunday would allow them to kick free and heap further pressure on the team across the Tasman, who have lost their past two games.



The Warriors have won just eight of 45 matches after the State of Origin period since 2012 and must realistically win matches against Gold Coast, Newcastle and Canterbury to ensure they don't end up in a final-round showdown with Canberra for eighth spot.

Coach Stephen Kearney knows everyone is waiting for them to fall.



"It's just a general sense that I get out there," he said.



"Every week, there's surprise that, oh yep, we've won a match. Lose the next week, then win again."

