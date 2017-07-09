 

Slick Parramatta Eels backs link up for special long range try, thumping depleted Storm

Parramatta have taken advantage of an Origin-depleted Melbourne to post a 22-6 victory in their NRL match at AAMI Park.

Mitchell Moses finished off a brilliant play for the Eels as they defeated Melbourne 22-6 at AAMI Park.
Source: SKY

With the competition-leading Storm missing six of their stars, the Eels benefited from having no State of Origin representatives to book their third successive win and consolidate their top eight berth.

The Eels burst out of the blocks on Saturday night and raced to a 16-0 lead, with halfback Mitchell Moses orchestrating their attack.

Bustling winger Semi Radradra ran 199 metres for the match and made four line breaks while picking up a first half try.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy said his team competed well for 50 minutes but gave the visitors too big a start.

"We were dipping the toe in a fair bit at the start and it cost us dearly," Bellamy said.

"Probably 10 minutes to go in that first half we started competing with them again and in the last 50 minutes there wasn't much in the game at all."

Parramatta flyer Bevan French crossed after five minutes and then set up a try for Moses when he kicked the ball across field with the No.7 winning the race to touch down.

That came while Storm winger Suli Vunivalu was in the sin bin for a professional foul as he tried to slow down the play after a Radradra break.

Less than a minute after Vunivalu returned, the in-form Radradra dived across in the corner.

The Storm's night got worse when they lost centre Cheyse Blair, who re-injured the ankle that kept him sidelined for almost a month, with his season likely over.

Eels skipper Tim Mannah was also an early casualty due to concussion.

Gun Parramatta fullback Clint Gutherson put the nail in the Storm's coffin when he scored in the corner in the 70th minute and converted his own try.

Eels coach Brad Arthur said his team had targeted fast start against the young Storm line-up.

"It doesn't matter what side they put out, you know you're going to have to fight right to the death and we had to do that," Arthur said.

"We got a bit scrappy at times but we set a goal to get a couple of wins around the byes and we've put ourselves in a reasonable position."

Both teams have the bye next week.

