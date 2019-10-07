TODAY |

Six Kangaroos debutants named in squad to face Kiwis, Mate Ma'a Tonga

Kiwis

Coach Mal Meninga has named six potential debutants in the Kangaroos squad for rugby league Tests against New Zealand and Tonga.

Sunday's Clive Churchill Medallist Jack Wighton is among the new faces in the 19-man squad, joining Nick Cotric, Josh Addo-Carr, Payne Haas, Paul Vaughan and Cameron Murray.

Seven players from the NRL grand final were included - Boyd Cordner, Luke Keary, Latrell Mitchell and James Tedesco from the triumphant Sydney Roosters, and Cotric, Wighton and Josh Papalii from Canberra.

The Kangaroos, again captained by Cordner, will play the Kiwis on October 25 at WIN Stadium in Wollongong before taking on Tonga at Auckland's Eden Park on November 2.

Meninga has signed a contract extension that will retain him as Kangaroos coach until the end of the 2021 World Cup.

Kangaroos squad: Josh Addo-Carr, Daly Cherry-Evans, Damien Cook, Boyd Cordner, Nick Cotric, Tyson Frizell, Wade Graham, Payne Haas, Ben Hunt, Luke Keary, David Klemmer, Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Munster, Cameron Murray, Josh Papalii, James Tedesco, Jake Trbojevic, Paul Vaughan, Jack Wighton.

Nines squad: Josh Addo-Carr, Jai Arrow, AJ Brimson, Nathan Brown, Kyle Feldt, Tyson Frizell, Reuben Garrick, Wade Graham, Clint Gutherson, Ben Hunt, Mitchell Moses, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Kalyn Ponga, Curtis Scott, Cody Walker.

