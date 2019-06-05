TODAY |

Sir Peter 'Mad Butcher' Leitch organises fundraiser for late Kiwis great Quentin Pongia

1 NEWS
More From
League

Sir Peter Leitch aka - The Mad Butcher - is keeping to his promise he made to close friend and Kiwis great Quentin Pongia, putting together a fundraiser for Pongia's daughter.

Pongia died last month after losing his battle to cancer.

Sir Peter is confident that this Friday's fundraiser in Auckland will raise over $70,000.

"He did say to me that if he should pass, 'would you do it for my daughter Maia' - who's two years old," said Sir Peter.

"Also to pay tribute to one of the great rugby league players, a good guy."

A month after heart surgery, the 75-year-old is meant to be slowing down but said he couldn't stand by when he discovered his good mate Pongia was struggling.

"He asked me if I'd put on a luncheon and he had terminal cancer, and I said 'oh mate I promised my wife I wouldn't do any more'.

"But I felt the need I had to do it for him.

"So I had to tell my wife a little white lie and said 'ya know other people are going to help'. But this will definitely be my last one, definitely."

To book a ticket go to www.eventcentre.ellerslie.co.nz/quentinlunch

Or email and phone Natalie Stol at natalie.stol@ellerslie.co.nz or phone (09) 522-3805.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Pongia died last month after losing his battle with cancer. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    League
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:14
    Joshua suffered his first loss against Ruiz Jr, losing his WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight titles in New York.
    Eddie Hearn denies rumours Anthony Joshua was 'badly' hurt in sparring before Andy Ruiz Jr fight
    2
    Billy Slater hoping to make Kalyn Ponga forget about All Blacks dream by dangling Queensland carrot
    3
    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 23: Karmichael Hunt and Israel Folau of the Waratahs celebrate Folau scoring a try during the round six Super Rugby match between the Waratahs and the Crusaders on March 23, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
    'We are an inclusive game' - ARL chairman shuts down Israel Folau's bid to return to NRL
    4
    The Blues coach refused to let the bad weather stop him carrying out his media duties ahead of their clash with the Reds.
    Leon MacDonald's news conference interrupted by massive burst of thunder - 'I hope our plane can get out'
    5
    Andy Ruiz, right, punches Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Anthony Joshua's promoter says rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr to take place at end of year
    MORE FROM
    League
    MORE
    Paul Vaughan tackled by Kalyn Ponga during the Holden State of Origin, Game 2. New South Wales Blues v Queensland Maroons , ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 24th June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

    NSW Blues enforcer Paul Vaughan says big men will be key to Origin I
    Josh Papalii of Queensland is tackled by Boyd Cordner of NSW during the State of Origin rugby league match game 3 decider, Queensland v New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 12 July 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

    NSW Blues skipper welcomes the Origin hate in Brisbane
    02:02
    Sir Graham has helped hundreds of disadvantaged men and women around the country.

    Former Kiwis coach Sir Graham Lowe honoured with knighthood for services to youth, education
    Kalyn Ponga during the Holden State of Origin, Game 2. New South Wales Blues v Queensland Maroons , ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 24th June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

    NSW enforcer Tyson Frizell says time for Kalyn Ponga Origin talk over