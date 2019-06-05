Sir Peter 'Mad Butcher' Leitch organises fundraiser for late Kiwis great Quentin Pongia

Sir Peter Leitch aka - The Mad Butcher - is keeping to his promise he made to close friend and Kiwis great Quentin Pongia, putting together a fundraiser for Pongia's daughter.

Pongia died last month after losing his battle to cancer.

Sir Peter is confident that this Friday's fundraiser in Auckland will raise over $70,000.

"He did say to me that if he should pass, 'would you do it for my daughter Maia' - who's two years old," said Sir Peter.

"Also to pay tribute to one of the great rugby league players, a good guy."

A month after heart surgery, the 75-year-old is meant to be slowing down but said he couldn't stand by when he discovered his good mate Pongia was struggling.

"He asked me if I'd put on a luncheon and he had terminal cancer, and I said 'oh mate I promised my wife I wouldn't do any more'.

"But I felt the need I had to do it for him.

"So I had to tell my wife a little white lie and said 'ya know other people are going to help'. But this will definitely be my last one, definitely."

To book a ticket go to www.eventcentre.ellerslie.co.nz/quentinlunch