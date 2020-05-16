Sir Graham Lowe eyeing NRL coaching return: 'Something that I'd love to do'

Despite being 73-years-old, former Kiwis and Queensland coach Sir Graham Lowe says he still has more to give in the NRL.

Arguably New Zealand's greatest coach in the 13-man-code, Sir Graham has tasted success at every level. From the NRL with Manly and North Queenslad, Wigan in the UK, to the Kiwis at Test level and Queensland at State of Origin.

To this day, Sir Graham remains the only non-Australian to coach at State of Origin level.

The only thing that's ever threatened to stop Sir Graham's success as a coach has been health issues, with a blood clot in his leg forcing him to step away from the game.

However, Sir Graham is willing to get back into the game, eager to return to the NRL in some sort of coaching role - despite apprehension from wife Lady Karen.

"All her advice is, 'I don't want your health to be at risk,' and I wouldn't consider it if it was," Sir Graham told 1 NEWS.

"But it's exciting for me. I mean I'm not desperate, I don't need to do it. It's just something that I'd love to do.

"I wouldn't be going in to play with it, I'd be going in it for one reason, to try and get some silverware. That's the only reason I'd do it."

Sir Graham won't have to look far for support either, backed by one of rugby league's all-time greats, Immortal Wally Lewis.

"I've gotta say I've only got fond memories of Graham Lowe when it comes to coaching," Lewis says.

"He's one of those guys that performs well. The tougher the circumstance, the better he deals with each and every player."

Lewis even suggesting Sir Graham take on some role with the struggling Warriors.

"No matter who the Warriors have in charge at the time, I think it might be a good idea for them to ask Graham to give some sort of assistance."

As for those doubting Sir Graham due to his age?