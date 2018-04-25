Simon Mannering retires from international rugby league, unavailable for Kiwis Denver Test against England

Source:
Warriors veteran forward Simon Mannering has announced today his retirement from international rugby league.
Simon Mannering in action against the Storm.
Mannering played 45 Tests for the Kiwis and his announcement means he will not take any part in the Denver Test on June 23 between New Zealand and England.
The 31-year-old made his debut for the Kiwis in 2006 and today said the time is right to hang up his boots from international football.
"Going into the World Cup last year I sort of had it in the back of my mind that it would be my last campaign playing for the Kiwis," he said.
"It still doesn't make it an easy decision to make it official even though my days of being selected in the team are getting behind me.
"The idea of taking a Test to the United States is great for the game and it's exciting for younger players to be given an opportunity that I wish had been around when I started."
Warriors coach Stephen Kearney said Mannering has had a great international career and praised his attitude of putting others first ahead of himself.
"Simon is such a wonderful player and person and he's had an outstanding career with the Kiwis," said Kearney.
"This decision emphasises once again how he always puts others before himself.
"I've had the pleasure of working alongside him with the Kiwis and now at the club and he's just tremendous in what he brings to every team he's involved in."
