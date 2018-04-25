Simon Mannering retires from international rugby league, unavailable for Kiwis Denver Test against England

Warriors veteran forward Simon Mannering has announced today his retirement from international rugby league.

Simon Mannering in action against the Storm. Source: Getty

Mannering played 45 Tests for the Kiwis and his announcement means he will not take any part in the Denver Test on June 23 between New Zealand and England.

The 31-year-old made his debut for the Kiwis in 2006 and today said the time is right to hang up his boots from international football.

"Going into the World Cup last year I sort of had it in the back of my mind that it would be my last campaign playing for the Kiwis," he said.



"It still doesn't make it an easy decision to make it official even though my days of being selected in the team are getting behind me.



"The idea of taking a Test to the United States is great for the game and it's exciting for younger players to be given an opportunity that I wish had been around when I started."