Simon Mannering to miss Warriors' season opening match against Rabbitohs with shoulder injury

Veteran forward Simon Mannering will miss the Warriors' NRL opening match against South Sydney in Perth.

Warriors forward Simon Mannering. Source: Photosport

Mannering wasn't on the plane out of Auckland today, having failed to shake off the shoulder injury picked up in last week's pre-season win over the Gold Coast.

Some reports have said the workaholic 31-year-old could be on the sideline for up to a month, in what would be an enormous early-season blow for the Auckland-based franchise.