Shaun Kenny-Dowall set to face old Roosters teammates just a month after sacking for cocaine scandal

Shaun Kenny-Dowall is set to face the Sydney Roosters next week just a month after being dumped by the tri-colours over his cocaine scandal.



Shaun Kenny-Dowall scores for the Roosters Source: Getty

The former New Zealand Test representative is expected to make his Newcastle debut against his old side on Friday week at Allianz Stadium.



Kenny-Dowall was thrown a lifeline two weeks ago by Knights coach Nathan Brown. He is still recovering from a hamstring injury and had been considered for the Knights' game on Saturday night against Brisbane.



However, after electing to hold him back as a precaution, he is set to make his club debut against his old side in what promises to be an emotionally charged game.



"I'd be surprised if he isn't able to play against the Roosters next week," Brown said.



"He's not quite right at this stage.



"His hamstring is bordering on being ready but I've given him an extra week.



"He's spent a fair bit of time away from the Roosters and he wasn't doing rugby league-based training - he was doing more speed training. We're erring on the side of caution so, when he comes back, he can stay back."

After an 11-year, 224-game career at Bondi Junction, Kenny-Dowall was released from his Roosters contract following his arrest in May for drug possession.

