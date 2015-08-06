Shaun Kenny-Dowall hopes to become NRL role model after cocaine scandal

Breaking News
Auckland homecoming parade date and time for America's Cup victors Team NZ confirmed
Source:AAP
Shaun Kenny-Dowall wants to be a role model at new club Newcastle despite leaving the Sydney Roosters in disgrace after a cocaine scandal.
Shaun Kenny-Dowall
Source: 1 NEWS
The centre joined the Knights on a two-and-a-half year deal after his release from the Roosters this month, before the 29-year-old's guilty plea to cocaine possession.
"I realise I'm one of the older players at the club now and my behaviour has to fit that role," Kenny-Dowall told reporters.
He was believed to have been found with 0.46 of a gram of the substance, but the charge was amended to record the amount as .29 of a gram.
It was one of multiple cocaine-related incidents that plunged the NRL into crisis, occurring just a day before then-Kiwis captain Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor were allegedly caught snorting cocaine following this year's ANZAC Test loss to the Kangaroos in Canberra.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport