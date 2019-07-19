Shaun Johnson's performance slammed by NRL great

Shaun Johnson's performance for the Sharks over the past two seasons, has copped a scathing review from one of the game's biggest names.

Shaun Johnson in action against the Warriors. Source: Photosport

On Fox Sports, Cooper Cronk said that the Kiwis half has been dissapointing ever since joining the Cronulla franchise.

"Johnson won the Golden Boot in 2014, signed with the Sharks on a three-year deal - this is his second - and to be honest he's fired blanks since arriving." Cronk said.

Despite having a hand in many of the tries scored, Cronk went on to further lambaste Johnsons performance in a 26-16 win over the Cowboys.

"What sums it up for me is he puts in this kick where he makes the ball torp basically for [Ronaldo] Mulitalo to score the first try. You sit there on the reverse angle and it bends away from the fullback.

"He made the ball torp for Mulitalo's first try, but then when the game's in the balance he goes for a kick for touch from halfway, shanks it, and five minutes later has another kick with the game in the balance and kicks [it dead for] a seven-tackle set.

Although Cronk's words were riddled with criticism some compliments were paid to the former Warriors star, with attention being drawn to his ball running ability.

Cronk said, "he can be the best player in the world but he just doesn't deliver enough for me. Johnson needs to be the star."

"When you think of dynamic ball runners, there are none better than Shaun Johnson, but until he's willing to get physical, down and dirty, they're not going to get what they want out of him," he added.