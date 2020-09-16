Shaun Johnson tipped for Broncos move by NRL greats

NRL greats Matty and Andrew Johns believe Shaun Johnson could be the solution to the Brisbane Broncos woes and that the Queensland side should seriously pursue his services when his contract with the Sharks expires at the end of the season.

Shaun Johnson. Source: Photosport

The Broncos have suffered an awful start to their 2021 campaign, a 46-6 drubbing at the hands of the Eels last night leaving them second-bottom through seven rounds.

Matty and Andrew Johns believe the Broncos should go after Johnson in a bid to turn around their struggling halves stocks.

“If I was the Broncos, I would go in hard for Shaun Johnson, he’s the player they need,” Matty Johns said on his Morning Glory with Matty Johns radio show.

“I was at Penrith v Brisbane last Thursday and if the Broncos tomorrow got Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai they’d make the top eight,” Andrew Johns added.

“They (Brisbane) have got a really good forward pack, there’s some big blokes out there.

“If they had two world class halves, they’d make the top eight. Imagine as a halfback playing behind Payne Haas and Tevita Pangai Jr, you’d be licking your lips every week.”

Johnson returns from an Achilles injury tonight for the Sharks' matchup against the struggling Cowboys.

Despite being a star for the Sydney franchise, Johnson has reportedly only been offered an annual $400 thousand extension, around half of what he currently earns.

"He told me a week ago, he hasn’t had an offer (from a rival club),” Matty Johns said.

“Cronulla have offered him $400k.