TODAY |

Shaun Johnson tipped for Broncos move by NRL greats

Source:  1 NEWS

NRL greats Matty and Andrew Johns believe Shaun Johnson could be the solution to the Brisbane Broncos woes and that the Queensland side should seriously pursue his services when his contract with the Sharks expires at the end of the season.

Shaun Johnson. Source: Photosport

The Broncos have suffered an awful start to their 2021 campaign, a 46-6 drubbing at the hands of the Eels last night leaving them second-bottom through seven rounds.

Matty and Andrew Johns believe the Broncos should go after Johnson in a bid to turn around their struggling halves stocks.

“If I was the Broncos, I would go in hard for Shaun Johnson, he’s the player they need,” Matty Johns said on his Morning Glory with Matty Johns radio show.

“I was at Penrith v Brisbane last Thursday and if the Broncos tomorrow got Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai they’d make the top eight,” Andrew Johns added.

“They (Brisbane) have got a really good forward pack, there’s some big blokes out there.

“If they had two world class halves, they’d make the top eight. Imagine as a halfback playing behind Payne Haas and Tevita Pangai Jr, you’d be licking your lips every week.”

Johnson returns from an Achilles injury tonight for the Sharks' matchup against the struggling Cowboys.

Despite being a star for the Sydney franchise, Johnson has reportedly only been offered an annual $400 thousand extension, around half of what he currently earns.

"He told me a week ago, he hasn’t had an offer (from a rival club),” Matty Johns said.

“Cronulla have offered him $400k.

“I can’t believe the Broncos haven’t bumped him and told him, ‘You’re our man’, they could get him.”

League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Golf great Tiger Woods shares first photo since horror February car crash
2
Eden Park groundsman hoping turf won't be long gone after Six60 concert
3
Manchester United legend charged with assaulting two women
4
Wayne Bennett praises 'outstanding' Benji Marshall for leading Rabbitohs comeback victory over Titans
5
Moana Pasifika reveals '80 per cent' eligibility rules for new Super Rugby team - 'You can't play for the All Blacks'
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:26

Video: Young Knights wing monsters rival with massive fend on way to tryline

Tonga and Broncos star Kotoni Staggs under investigation for alcohol-related incident

Warriors coach Nathan Brown backs Jack Murchie's switch to centre for clash with Storm

Tonga National Rugby League's appeal against expulsion dismissed by court