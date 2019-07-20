Shaun Johnson sends support message to Warriors for their 'massive sacrifice'

NRL star Shaun Johnson says he is feeling for his former team as the Warriors gear up for a trans-Tasman move to be part of the revamped season when it restarts next month.

Shaun Johnson Source: Photosport

Johnson, who spent eight seasons at the Warriors before he was released from his contract, told NZME he had a message for the team - they don't owe the NRL, other teams or other players anything and making sure their families are fine is matters most.

But with their decision to remain in the competition, that last part may be the hardest obstacle with many having to leave their families in New Zealand.

"I'm glad I am not in their shoes right now," Johnson told NZME. "It is such a massive sacrifice and I wouldn't be doing it unless they have every box ticked that they want ticked.

"[People might say] 'let's do it for the rest of the players, let's do it for the comp' [but] they don't owe anyone anything.

"Obviously they need to earn a living but to leave your family — which is the reason why we do this — and a lot of them have young families ... it's a crazy time. They need to make sure they have everything sorted and don't compromise for anything less.

"Family, to every Kiwi, comes before anything, and I'm sure they will make sure the NRL is doing everything to look after who they will be leaving behind, or who they'll get to bring over."

Adding to his empathy is that during his own lockdown, Johnson has been able to enjoy life with wife Kayla Johnson who is pregnant with their first child.

"That time I have been able to spend with Kayla, going through the early parts of the pregnancy with her and just being able to be there if she has needed me, has been really good."