Shaun Johnson reveals he was prepared to drop to reserve grade for Cronulla

AAP
Star Cronulla recruit Shaun Johnson has revealed he was prepared to drop to reserve grade if that's what coach John Morris believed was best for the struggling NRL side.

Instead Johnson helped reignite the Sharks' season as he showed glimpses of his best form in their gritty 16-14 win over North Queensland on Thursday night.

As well as showcasing his running game, Johnson sent a resounding message to critics as he stood up when the game was on the line to produce two try assists including a crucial four-pointer for Josh Dugan.

Speculation had been rife that Johnson could be dropped for Kyle Flanagan, who this week announced he is heading to the Sydney Roosters.

And while Johnson is unwavering in his self belief, he told Morris he shouldn't be treated differently to any other player.

"Flanno was playing awesome footy and the team was winning, I respect that.

"He did his role when he came into the side and Chad (Townsend) was playing unreal footy," Johnson said, when asked about the prospect of playing with Sharks feeder side Newtown.

"I'm open to that. I'm no different to anyone else.

"If that's what Bomber (Morris) said is the best for this team, I'd be '100 per cent, I'm with you'."

However, Johnson did believe his game was holding up to the scrutiny.

"Do I think I deserve to be there (in reserve grade)? No.

"My game hasn't been where I'd like it to be, but I don't think I've been as bad as what everyone has been saying," he said, before admitting: "I've probably been a bit confused about my role in this side.

"I'm just finding my feet ... just having a clear understanding of my role.”

Johnson was signed as a replacement for Valentine Holmes on a three-year deal worth a reported $3 million, and the former Warriors halfback insisted he wasn't feeling the pressure after the Sharks dropped five straight games recently.

"If you put it all in perspective, we play a game of rugby league," he said.

"I visited a hospital a couple of weeks back and that looked like pressure to me."

The Kiwis star responded to his critics in the best way possible as the Sharks beat the Cowboys 16-14. Source: SKY
