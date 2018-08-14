 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Shaun Johnson reveals that Billy Slater was calling out the Warriors' plays before they'd done them

1 NEWS
Topics
League
Warriors

Shaun Johnson has revealed that Melbourne champion Billy Slater was calling out the Warriors’ plays before they had done them during the Storm’s win at Mt Smart Stadium last month.

Discussing the extent to which teams know what their rivals are going to do late in the season, Johnson said Slater became a play-by-play caller as he directed his defensive line against the Warriors.

“When we played Melbourne out here a couple of weeks back they were telling us what we were going to do,” Johnson told media.

“They got Bill Slater at the back there yelling out ‘alright, they’re laying one here’ so every team knows your (plays) but it’s fine to know it but you still got to stop it.”

Despite the level of knowledge of the Warriors’ attack, Johnson remained confident that it was one thing to know it, another thing to stop it.

“We’re confident if we execute then it’s still hard for teams,” he said.

“Our point of difference is that reaction, those instinctive, click moments we sort of talk about.”

Johnson said the Warriors had a similar level of detailed knowledge of other sides in the NRL.

We know what Souths are going to throw at you pretty much every time, there’s teams right across the comp who run the same sort of shapes

The Warriors halfback is confident in his team’s attack despite the lack of secrets between NRL teams late in the season. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
All Blacks assistant Ian Foster said it was understandable that Vaea Fifita may have been confused about why he was dropped.

All Blacks to speak to dumped forward Fifita after outburst directed at Steve Hansen - 'We love Vaea'

2

TJ Perenara won't seek out Israel Folau to discuss his anti-gay views
3

Shaun Johnson reveals that Billy Slater was calling out the Warriors' plays before they'd done them
4

NZ-born England cricketer Ben Stokes found not guilty in affray trial after fight outside Bristol nightclub
5

'I hated him!' TJ Perenara's unusual 100th Test tribute for All Black Sam Whitelock
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:46
The Warriors captain was named as a bolter for the player of the year award by a respected commentator.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck avoiding talk of him winning Dally M player of the year - with help from his dad

'I don't know what to do' - Paul Gallen in the dark over NRL retirement
Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Vodafone Warriors v St George Illawarra Dragons. NRL Rugby League. Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Friday 19 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Bruce Lim / www.Photosport.nz

Dragons 'need to stop sooking' says ex-NRL winner
00:14
The Sunday Footy Show named the former Origin star the ‘gutsy player of the week’.

'There was no malice' - Footy Show host apologises over fat-shaming of ex-NRL player Dave Taylor

David Fusitu'a reassured after being signing rare five-year deal with Warriors

1 NEWS
Topics
League
Warriors

David Fusitu'a says it reassuring to know the Warriors have enough faith in him to offer him a rarely seen five-year deal.

The NRL's leading try-scorer earlier this season, Fusitu’a broke a seven-week try-scoring drought last week when he turned Knights fullback Kalyn Pongia into a speed hump.

Given that drought, he could hardly believe his club tabled a multi-million dollar offer last week. But it could be just what he needs to unleash again.

“It’s definitely been a journey where I've kind of had to stick at my guns and have really good people around me, it's cool to know that the club has a lot of faith in me and I want to repay them,” he said.

Leading the Warriors with 16 tries this season, the 23-year-old's fourth on the Nrl try-scoring ladder.

While his captain is the standout of what's being called the best back-three in the NRl, Fusitu'a's new deal is based on his potential to one day take over as the top strike weapon.

“I think the thing with David is that he doesn't understand how good he can really be,” coach Stephen Kearney said.

Kearney even once tried to get his former Melbourne Storm flyer Israel Folau to mentor Fusitu'a because of their similarities.

This year's he's brought a physical edge to his game, but the aim is for all-round consistency.

"It's not going to happen straight away but I'm going to keep learning and hopefully reach my potential sooner rather than later," Fusitu'a said.

"That's my job to make sure that i keep him honest with that,” Kearney said.

He's currently the only Warriors player locked in until 2023, not bad considering in 2015 a run of bad injuries caused some serious doubts.

“Definitely had thoughts in my head where you know maybe my body's just not cut out for it, can't last. but it's just real credit to the team here at the warriors, they stuck with me.”

The blockbusting Warriors winger signed a multi-million dollar deal with the club before returning to form against the Knights. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
League
Warriors
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:40
Now, parents must work out what to do with their children on Wednesday.

Primary and intermediate teachers on strike around the country: What you need to know for today

At least 35 people dead after bridge in Genoa, Italy collapses during storm

NZ-born England cricketer Ben Stokes found not guilty in affray trial after fight outside Bristol nightclub

The South Auckland street where a free food pantry is bringing neighbours together - 'No judgement here'

Government put off scrapping benefit sanctions for mothers who don't name father of their children, despite advice it could be done this year

Titans loss gave us an 'awesome lesson', says Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

AAP | 1 NEWS
Topics
League
Warriors

It's unusual for a 24-point drubbing to be described as "awesome" but you wouldn't argue with Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck about anything at the moment.

Red-hot fullback Tuivasa-Sheck is pointing to last month's embarrassing 36-12 loss to the Gold Coast Titans as the wake-up he and his team needed.

Stephen Kearney named a unchanged side to face the Bulldogs as the seventh-placed Kiwi club chase a third-straight win after outplaying St George Illawarra and Newcastle to all-but book a finals berth.

At the forefront of a great fortnight has been Tuivasa-Sheck, who will make his 50th appearance for the Warriors, returning the football in devastating fashion.

Every defender beaten and metre chewed up is based on a more narrowed approach, he says, with the 25-year-old now realising he had spent too much energy on what he thought a captain should be doing.

The result at Robina was a turning point.

There had been other big losses this season but they were to competition heavyweights Souths, Melbourne and the Sydney Roosters.

This time coach Stephen Kearney labelled his players "soft" and asked them to look closely at themselves, his skipper included.

"That Gold Coast game was awesome because it gave us a bit of a lesson. You can't go over there with that type of attitude," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"When we were called 'soft' by coach, a lot of us took it real personal.

Lately that's what's happening, everyone's taking their performance real personal and the preparation's been a lot better going into games. We're a lot more focused."

The result is a club on a high three weeks out from the playoffs.

It's a far cry from what they've become used to in recent, under-performing seasons.

"Times like this when it was getting to the end and we knew we weren't making the top eight, a few of us would shy away from coming to training and putting in that work," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"That's what I'm enjoying, just coming into work and there's some good vibes around the club.

I'm happy for the players who have been here for so long. The staff members also, who are now cheering and just enjoying their time."

There was more good news on Tuesday, with Leivaha Pulu cleared of any serious damage from a foot injury suffered against the Knights.

Pulu is likely to be fit to face the Bulldogs while fellow-second rower Tohu Harris (knee) could be a back a week later against Penrith.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C) 2 David Fusitu’a 3 Gerard Beale 4 Solomone Kata 5 Ken Maumalo 6 Blake Green 7 Shaun Johnson 8 James Gavet 9 Issac Luke 10 Agnatius Paasi 11 Isaiah Papali’i 12 Adam Blair 13 Simon Mannering
Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga 15 Leivaha Pulu 16 Bunty Afoa 17 Peta Hiku 18 Joseph Vuna 20 Anthony Gelling 21 Chris Satae 22 Karl Lawton

Topics
League
Warriors