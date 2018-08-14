Shaun Johnson reveals that Billy Slater was calling out the Warriors' plays before they'd done them

David Fusitu'a says it reassuring to know the Warriors have enough faith in him to offer him a rarely seen five-year deal.

The NRL's leading try-scorer earlier this season, Fusitu’a broke a seven-week try-scoring drought last week when he turned Knights fullback Kalyn Pongia into a speed hump.

Given that drought, he could hardly believe his club tabled a multi-million dollar offer last week. But it could be just what he needs to unleash again.

“It’s definitely been a journey where I've kind of had to stick at my guns and have really good people around me, it's cool to know that the club has a lot of faith in me and I want to repay them,” he said.

Leading the Warriors with 16 tries this season, the 23-year-old's fourth on the Nrl try-scoring ladder.

While his captain is the standout of what's being called the best back-three in the NRl, Fusitu'a's new deal is based on his potential to one day take over as the top strike weapon.

“I think the thing with David is that he doesn't understand how good he can really be,” coach Stephen Kearney said.

Kearney even once tried to get his former Melbourne Storm flyer Israel Folau to mentor Fusitu'a because of their similarities.

This year's he's brought a physical edge to his game, but the aim is for all-round consistency.

"It's not going to happen straight away but I'm going to keep learning and hopefully reach my potential sooner rather than later," Fusitu'a said.

"That's my job to make sure that i keep him honest with that,” Kearney said.

He's currently the only Warriors player locked in until 2023, not bad considering in 2015 a run of bad injuries caused some serious doubts.