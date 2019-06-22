TODAY |

Shaun Johnson returns to Mt Smart in style with try scoring display against Tonga

AAP
Shaun Johnson has made a triumphant return to Mt Smart Stadium, scoring two tries in New Zealand's emphatic 34-14 win over Tonga in the inaugural Oceania Cup Test.

The Kiwis' more accomplished spine dominated the contest, much to the disappointment of a bumper crowd predominantly there to support Tonga and hope they could repeat their World Cup boilover of 18 months earlier.

Instead, the home side were too clinical, conjuring six tries to three in a disciplined display which featured an attacking ruthlessness their opponents couldn't match.

Johnson was the spearhead, crossing twice with carbon-copy tries in the 10 minutes before halftime to put his team 16-4 ahead.

It was a sweet double for the playmaker in his 30th Test, coming at the ground where he built his reputation with the Warriors over eight seasons before a bitter departure for Cronulla over the off-season.

Just as influential was hooker Brandon Smith, whose frustration at a lack of starts for Melbourne may have been behind his dynamic display.

Smith opened the scoring with a sensational 35-metre solo try from dummy half before setting up Roger Tuivasa-Sheck soon after halftime with a burst and grubber which struck the upright.

Jahrome Hughes, on debut off the bench, and Joseph Manu rounded out New Zealand's scoring.

Hughes dashed between Tevita Pangai Jnr and John Asiata to score, exposing exactly the same hole Johnson sliced through twice in his Test-defining double.

Solomone Kata looked like he would bag the only try for Tonga before Sio Siua Taukeiaho and Daniel Tupou crossed in the final 10 minutes - both greeted by a deafening roar and hymns even though the result was beyond them.

Roosters prop Taukeiaho was among the game's premier performers, his power in the middle helping Tonga dominated possession and territory, only to be foiled by a lack of finishing.

Veteran halfback Benji Marshall, in his first Kiwis Test for seven years, was most visible in the pre-match, breaking down in tears during the national anthem before leading the haka.

Making his first Test appearance since 2012, Marshall's pride was on show at Mt Smart.

Given few opportunities on attack, Marshall made his mark with three potential try-saving tackles in the first half, including holding up Jason Taumalolo over the line.

Australia are the third team involved in the Oceania Cup and will play their Tests later this year - against New Zealand in Wollongong and Tonga at Eden Park in Auckland.

The former Warriors halfback was on song for the Kiwis.
