Shaun Johnson to return from ankle injury for Christchurch clash with Sea Eagles

Halfback Shaun Johnson will make a welcome return from injury for the Warriors when they host Manly next week.

Shaun Johnson. Canberra Raiders v Vodafone Warriors, NRL Rugby League. GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia. 24th March 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Shaun Johnson will be replaced by Mason Lino.

Source: Photosport

The NRL club announced key playmaker Johnson has recovered from the ankle problem which had ruled him out of the club's last three games.

The Warriors look set to have both of their halfbacks available for the match in Christchurch, with Mason Lino having recovered from a leg injury.

Lino was to play for the reserve grade team this weekend, while the first grade team has a bye.

Johnson and Lino were sorely missed in the club's 30-10 hammering from South Sydney on Saturday, pushing them two places down the table to fifth.

Blake Green was forced to play halfback and Peta Hiku out of position at five- eighth.

