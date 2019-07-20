Shaun Johnson responds to Cooper Cronk's criticism he's been 'firing blanks' ever since arriving at Sharks

Shaun Johnson has responded to claims from NRL legend Cooper Cronk that he has "fired blanks" since arriving at the Cronulla Sharks last year.

On Fox Sports, Cronk said that the half has been disappointing ever since joining the Cronulla franchise.

"Johnson won the Golden Boot in 2014 [for the Warriors], signed with the Sharks on a three-year deal - this is his second - and to be honest he's fired blanks since arriving." Cronk said.

In a post on Instagram yesterday Johnson took the high road, saying that despite the criticism he will continue to maintain a positive attitude whilst praising his team's effort in their win against the Cowboys on Saturday.

"I hear the noise & I’m processing it. Appreciate those checking in. I’ll do what I always do, keep things in perspective and show up to work tomorrow with a smile & attitude to get better." Johnson said.

"Going to Townsville is never easy, tough team performance to get our first W of the year " he added.

The image Johnson used to accompany the caption was originally posted by the athletesarehumans Instagram account, which published a quote from the Cronulla star saying "A lot of people feel it's easier to speak negatively instead of positively. It's easier to slag someone than praise someone. I'm always trying to spread the positive vibe because I don't see the point in putting your energy into something negative."

The original athletesarehumans post published Johnson's full quote, with the ex-Warrior stating that he received an explanation over the comments which suggested the words were taken out of context.