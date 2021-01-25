Shaun Johnson recovering from Achilles injury in 'chamber of death' at Sharks training

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kiwi Sharks star Shaun Johnson has shown fans life for him in the “chamber of death” during a behind-the-scenes look at his recovery from a serious injury last season.

Johnson was in strong form for the Sharks last year before his season was cut short by a serious Achilles injury in September that required surgery.

Early projections after the injury said the 30-year-old Kiwi would likely not return to the NRL until round eight this year.

However, in a video shared to the Sharks’ social media, Johnson appeared to be well on-track as he went through a morning training session with other recovering teammates while the rest of the squad hit the field.

“It’s been a while since you’ve seen what I’ve been up to in rehab so I’m just going to show you what I get up to while the boys are out on the field,” Johnson said at the start of the video.

Johnson then introduced fans to a “small room” where he and his teammates were headed.

“We call it the altitude chamber; it’s a chamber of death, pretty much.”

Johnson and teammates then proceeded to go through an intense workout on numerous exercise machines, stopping for water and cool downs in between.

The cardio session was then followed up by weights in the afternoon before Johnson told fans he hoped to be running again “in a few weeks”.