 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Shaun Johnson re-signs to Warriors on two-year deal: 'My belief in this club is massive'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Warriors superstar Shaun Johnson has re-signed with the club for another two years.

The Kiwi playmaker has signed a two-year extension with the club which seems him remain at the club until the end of 2019.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 26-year-old playmaker said he was thrilled to settle his future at the the club as he stays on board until at least the end of the 2019 NRL season.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

The newly re-signed Warrior didn't deny one rumour that an NRL rival was even wanting to sign and move him to fullback.
Source: 1 NEWS

"My belief in this club is massive and my belief that we can do something special here is bigger than ever with everything we have in place," he said.

"I have always said in the past that I could never imagine myself being anywhere else but the Vodafone Warriors. I’m that kid who came up through the system and I love it here and what the club has done for me.

"I could go to another club and another system but I realised winning there (at another club) wouldn’t mean as much as winning here."

Shaun Johnson takes a cheeky stab at NZ's other rugby code after re-signing today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Johnson has played 133 NRL matches for the Warriors in his career so far.

He has also moved ahead of club legend Stacey Jones' club record of 674 points with his total now sitting at 717 points including 58 tries.

Related

Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:28
1
The newly re-signed Warrior didn't deny one rumour that an NRL rival was even wanting to sign and move him to fullback.

Watch: 'There were so many offers I can't remember!' Candid Shaun Johnson opens up on rival clubs crazy pursuit - wants to inspire kids to be Warriors - not All Blacks!

2
Over 28,000 athletes from around the world will be opening their wallets this month.

Masters games rugby player remains in critical condition after collapsing on field

00:30
3
Baz left Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Sreenath Aravind in disbelief as he reined in a six and turned it into a casual wicket.

Watch: As cool as you like! Ice-cool B-Mac dances on boundary rope, making juggling catch look oh-so-easy

4

Meninga not rushed to drop drink-driving charged Josh Papalii from Kangaroos squad

00:27
5
A Manchester derby is nothing without drama and this one moment provided more than enough for the match.

Watch: Enraged midfielder Fellaini hunts Aguero after Oscar-worthy dive from headbutt results in red card

00:29
Video posted to Facebook shows dangerous driving manoeuvre.

Video: The moment impatient South Auckland motorist uses footpath to beat traffic

Auckland driver frustration with gridlock reaches a whole new level.

00:20
The creatures are in fact a native marine species in New Zealand called the gooseneck barnacle.

Watch: What are they? Bizarre tentacle-like creatures wash up on Gisborne beach

A similar sight greeting Muriwai locals last year, prompting the nickname 'The Muriwai Monster'.

00:23
Cameron Hakeke and Michelle Blom both received prison sentences that exceeded two years.

Watch: Dome Valley kidnapper smiles, pokes out tongue in court moments before being jailed

Two of the six people involved in a series of kidnappings and assaults of a 19-year-old have today been sentenced to jail terms.

01:58
Seven years ago today a young Matt was dared to jump over Premier Houses's fence - and he did.

Watch: 'It will never happen again' - Matt McLean remembers the time he was nearly arrested on TV

Seven years ago today a young Matt was dared to jump over Premier House's fence.

01:54
A portion of the new infrastructure spending announced yesterday should go towards a high-speed double train corridor, they say.

Should some of the infrastructure spend go on high-speed rail between Auckland and Hamilton?

Auckland's severe housing unaffordability is a factor for the rail line idea, Breakfast hears.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ