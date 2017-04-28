Shaun Johnson re-signs to Warriors on two-year deal: 'My belief in this club is massive'

Warriors superstar Shaun Johnson has re-signed with the club for another two years.

The 26-year-old playmaker said he was thrilled to settle his future at the the club as he stays on board until at least the end of the 2019 NRL season.

"My belief in this club is massive and my belief that we can do something special here is bigger than ever with everything we have in place," he said.

"I have always said in the past that I could never imagine myself being anywhere else but the Vodafone Warriors. I’m that kid who came up through the system and I love it here and what the club has done for me.

"I could go to another club and another system but I realised winning there (at another club) wouldn’t mean as much as winning here."

Johnson has played 133 NRL matches for the Warriors in his career so far.