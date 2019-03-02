Shaun Johnson named for Sharks return after hamstring injury

Cronulla's injury-crisis looks set to ease further with halfback Shaun Johnson poised to return during Thursday's NRL clash with Canberra.



Johnson could make his comeback from a hamstring injury after being named on an extended bench for the match at GIO Stadium.



The New Zealand Test ace has been missing since late April and he is likely to push young No.6 Kyle Flanagan onto the bench or out of the 17.



His return shapes as a welcome relief for Sharks coach John Morris, who has been forced to deal with a horror injury run in his rookie year.



The Sharks seemingly hit their straps with the return of back-rower Wade Graham in last week's big win over Parramatta and still have Jayden Brailey (knee) and Aaron Woods (foot) to return.

