Shaun Johnson magic sees Sharks beat Tigers, seal spot in NRL finals

Cronulla have spoiled Robbie Farah's fairytale with a 25-8 win at a packed Leichhardt Oval to lock up the remaining NRL finals berth.



Three tries in six minutes in the second-half secured the victory before a Paul Gallen field goal put the icing on the cake to end the Tigers' season and Farah's career.



Farah made a sensational recovery from a broken leg having been ruled out an hour before kick-off, only to be a last-minute inclusion after Corey Thompson was scratched due to a calf problem suffered in the warm up.



Both sides went into the game on 24 points and with a chance to sneak into the eight in seventh spot on the final day of the regular season.



Farah ran on in the No.21 jersey in the 55th minute and showed no ill effects of his fractured tibia.



However he couldn't inspire his side as their finals drought continued.



They have now not qualified for the top eight since 2011 - the longest current absence from the play-offs of any side in the league.



The Sharks will now meet Manly in the first week of the finals.



The Tigers were well in the hunt down 6-4 at halftime but the Sharks came out of the sheds brimming with confidence and energy with Shaun Johnson playing a leading hand in the triumph.



Veteran Josh Morris got his side's second try of the afternoon when Johnson dribbled the ball behind the line and Esan Marsters failed to clean up.



Winger Sosaia Feki then broke the game open with two tries in two minutes to give the Sharks a 24-4 lead which proved unassailable.



The Tigers were given a glimmer of hope when Luke Garner shot through a hole and ran 50 metres to score but they couldn't trouble the scoreboard any further.



Gallen, who has also announced he will retire at the end of the season, was mobbed by teammates when he slotted the first field goal attempt of his 19-year career in the last minute.



Earlier, Sharks back-rower Briton Nikora was the only try-scorer in the first- half, stepping off his right foot after some nice lead up play from Johnson.



The two sides looked set to go into halftime at a 4-all stalemate however David Nofoaluma was penalised for a voluntary tackle working it off his own line and Johnson booted the penalty goal to give the visitors a two-point break.

