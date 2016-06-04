Shaun Johnson injury setback hurts Warriors Nines hopes

A groin injury to star Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson has overshadowed the side's first Auckland Nines game on home soil.



Shaun Johnson of the Warriors scores a try against the Broncos at Mount Smart. Source: Photosport

The Warriors lost 15-11 to a solid Manly outfit at Eden Park but were robbed of the services of their playmaker by a groin strain in the warm-up.



The severity of the strain is unclear, but 44-year-old skipper Ruben Wiki said post-game that Johnson would still play later in the two-day rugby league tournament.



"They said they're going to try and limit the big players' names for the season," Wiki said, playing in his first competitive match since 2008.



Despite the absence of the 26-year-old Kiwi, the Warriors looked likely to win their opening match after a Blake Ayshford bonus-point try, but were pegged back late on.

