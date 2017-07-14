 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Shaun Johnson injured as Panthers crush Warriors

share

Source:

AAP

A Nathan Cleary hat-trick has helped guide the Panthers to a 34-22 win over a Shaun Johnson-less Warriors in Auckland.

The 19-year old son of Ivan Cleary bagged a trebble against the Warriors at Manu Vatuvei Stadium.
Source: SKY

It was a tale of two halfbacks at Mount Smart Stadium, with Johnson limping off with a potentially serious knee injury in the 62nd minute - and Cleary going on to score the second and third of his three tries to earn his side two points.

Neither side can be especially pleased with their display in mostly dry conditions at Mount Smart Stadium, making nine and 10 errors respectively and appearing consistently dumbstruck under the high ball.

Yet it was the class of the 19-year-old Cleary, who spent part of his childhood in Auckland during father Ivan's Warriors reign, which shone through.

His first try, earning his side a 18-12 half-time lead, was a jinking effort past two defenders.

A runaway four-pointer put his side in front in the 67th minute before a solo dash with six minutes remaining killed off the contest.

The Warriors sent off their leading try scorer in style after their 34-22 defeat to Penrith.
Source: SKY

Waqa Blake rubbed salt into the wounds with a minute to go, as Cleary kicked five from six.

The Warriors will now likely require five wins from their last seven games to earn their first finals berth since 2011.

Immediate Warriors' concerns will veer towards Johnson, their chief attacking weapon.

He showed his class early to put Simon Mannering over before a Solomone Kata double and a Bodene Thompson try gave the Warriors the ascendancy during the sin-binning of Panthers back-rower Corey Harawira-Naera.

Yet, with a 22-18 advantage, Stephen Kearney's troops crumbled after Johnson's exit to send departing veteran Manu Vatuvei off on a sour note.

Related

Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Warriors sent off their leading try scorer in style after their 34-22 defeat to Penrith.

Goodbye to a legend! Warriors make the earth shake with Manu Vatuvei farewell haka

00:30
2
The scuffle marred the end of the Highlanders' 40-17 thrashing of the Reds.

Handbags come out as Quade Cooper antics sparks all in brawl between Reds and Highlanders

00:28
3
The 19-year old son of Ivan Cleary bagged a trebble against the Warriors at Manu Vatuvei Stadium.

Manu Vatuvei's farewell party spoiled as Panthers humiliate Warriors

00:30
4
The Warriors and Panthers both honoured Vatuvei as he prepares to leave the club.

Teary-eyed Manu Vatuvei given guard of honour as Warriors farewell legend

00:30
5
The scuffle marred the end of the Highlanders' 40-17 thrashing of the Reds.

Highlanders slaughter the Reds in Dunedin try-fest

00:24
All five victims had a corrosive substance thrown in their faces.

Two men on mopeds reportedly sprayed five victims with acid in separate attacks in London

One victim was said to have suffered "life-changing" injuries during one of the attacks.

04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 