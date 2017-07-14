Shaun Johnson injured as Panthers crush Warriors

A Nathan Cleary hat-trick has helped guide the Panthers to a 34-22 win over a Shaun Johnson-less Warriors in Auckland.

It was a tale of two halfbacks at Mount Smart Stadium, with Johnson limping off with a potentially serious knee injury in the 62nd minute - and Cleary going on to score the second and third of his three tries to earn his side two points.

Neither side can be especially pleased with their display in mostly dry conditions at Mount Smart Stadium, making nine and 10 errors respectively and appearing consistently dumbstruck under the high ball.

Yet it was the class of the 19-year-old Cleary, who spent part of his childhood in Auckland during father Ivan's Warriors reign, which shone through.

His first try, earning his side a 18-12 half-time lead, was a jinking effort past two defenders.

A runaway four-pointer put his side in front in the 67th minute before a solo dash with six minutes remaining killed off the contest.

Waqa Blake rubbed salt into the wounds with a minute to go, as Cleary kicked five from six.

The Warriors will now likely require five wins from their last seven games to earn their first finals berth since 2011.

Immediate Warriors' concerns will veer towards Johnson, their chief attacking weapon.

He showed his class early to put Simon Mannering over before a Solomone Kata double and a Bodene Thompson try gave the Warriors the ascendancy during the sin-binning of Panthers back-rower Corey Harawira-Naera.