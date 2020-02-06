Shaun Johnson feeling stronger after early Sharks return as he admits 'time is running out' to win NRL title

Sharks star Shaun Johnson feels stronger after turning up for pre-season a month earlier as he admits “time’s running out” for him to win an NRL Premiership.

The former Warrior said he was more comfortable and settled in Cronulla ahead of his second season, after his first as a Shark in 2019 that was marred by leg injuries.

“I feel like I am so far ahead of where I was this time last year and that’s what really excites me. Feeling stronger, more settled, comfortable,” he told 9 NEWS.

At 29, the halfback admitted his early return was because time was running out for him to win a premiership.