TODAY |

Shaun Johnson feeling stronger after early Sharks return as he admits 'time is running out' to win NRL title

Source:  1 NEWS

Sharks star Shaun Johnson feels stronger after turning up for pre-season a month earlier as he admits “time’s running out” for him to win an NRL Premiership.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 29-year-old Sharks star admitted time was running out for him to win an NRL premiership. Source: Nine

The former Warrior said he was more comfortable and settled in Cronulla ahead of his second season, after his first as a Shark in 2019 that was marred by leg injuries.

“I feel like I am so far ahead of where I was this time last year and that’s what really excites me. Feeling stronger, more settled, comfortable,” he told 9 NEWS.

At 29, the halfback admitted his early return was because time was running out for him to win a premiership.

“That’s the only reason I’m still playing [to win a premiership], certainly as a year goes on, year goes, year goes on, the time’s running out.”

League
Warriors
Kiwis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Ross Taylor century sees Black Caps home in huge run chase against India
2
Super League clubs unanimously vote to prevent controversial signings following Israel Folau's move
3
Ish Sodhi skittles Virat Kohli's stumps with dream googly
4
'Get a job in a hardware store and see your family' - Ex-captain Jeremy Coney savages NZ coach Gary Stead's break
5
'Scared' Israel Adesanya an easy opponent, says UFC star Jon Jones
MORE FROM
League
MORE

'I'm here to compete' - Israel Folau gives first interview since joining Catalans Dragons

Administration error means NRL won't have float at Sydney Mardi Gras
02:12

Hull KR boss warns Catalans of potential legal action over Folau signing
01:16

Folau begins training with Catalans as French club bosses prepare to face music over his signing