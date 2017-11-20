TODAY |

Shaun Johnson dropped, Kieran Foran returns for Kiwis against Great Britain

Shaun Johnson has paid the price of the Kiwis' 26-4 defeat to Australia in Wollongong, dropped for this weekend's Test against the Great Britain Lions at Eden Park.

Johnson, 29, will instead be replaced by Kieran Foran in the halves, partnering captain Benji Marshall.

The blow will be made all the more emphatic for Johnson, left out of coach Michael Maguire's playing 18 altogether.

Johnson axing is one of two changes from the side heavily beaten by Australia, with Joseph Tapine also coming in for Braden Hamlin-Uele.

KIWIS: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. Ken Maumalo, 3. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Jamayne Isaako, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Benji Marshall (c), 8. Zane Tetevano, 9. Brandon Smith, 10. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Joe Tapine.

Interchange (from): 14. Jahrome Hughes, 15. Corey Harawira-Naera, 16. Leeson Ah Mau, 17. Adam Blair, 18. Kevin Proctor.

