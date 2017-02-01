Shaun Johnson close to new Warriors deal - report

Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson is close to agreeing terms on a new contract to remain with the Auckland club, the NZ Herald have reported.

With his current deal set to finish at the end of the 2017 season, talks have been ongoing to see Johnson awarded a new deal as soon as possible.

The club have been looking to see Johnson sign a new deal since the end of the 2016 season, however the negotiations were put to one side as the halfback was involved with the Kiwis Four Nations campaign.

Having been with the club as a junior since 2009 before making his first grade debut in 2011 and has rapidly become one of the Warriors most important players.

"I'd like to stay at the club," Johnson told NZME during the Four Nations campaign last year.

"I've said that right along. But one thing I have learned since being in the NRL is that it's a business."

"I've seen players who have sat next to me in the locker room one day and they are gone the next."