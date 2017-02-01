 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

League


Shaun Johnson close to new Warriors deal - report

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson is close to agreeing terms on a new contract to remain with the Auckland club, the NZ Herald have reported.

The Warriors playmaker says while this weekend's tournament is important to him, starting in good form for the NRL competition takes priority.
Source: 1 NEWS

With his current deal set to finish at the end of the 2017 season, talks have been ongoing to see Johnson awarded a new deal as soon as possible.

The club have been looking to see Johnson sign a new deal since the end of the 2016 season, however the negotiations were put to one side as the halfback was involved with the Kiwis Four Nations campaign.

Having been with the club as a junior since 2009 before making his first grade debut in 2011 and has rapidly become one of the Warriors most important players.

Warriors star Johnson was used to promote the annual Auckland event, but didn't feature once as his side underwhelmed.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I'd like to stay at the club," Johnson told NZME during the Four Nations campaign last year.

"I've said that right along. But one thing I have learned since being in the NRL is that it's a business."

The Kiwis halfback brushed off talk from across the ditch that his drop goal against England in the Four Nations didn't go over.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I've seen players who have sat next to me in the locker room one day and they are gone the next."

The Warriors are believed to be eager to see Johnson re-commit to the club before the 2017 NRL season kicks off against Newcastle on March 5 at Mt. Smart Stadium.

Related

Warriors

00:21
The Warriors arrive at the Sunshine Coast on Friday and will take the Storm on Saturday.

Shaun Johnson will return to play this weekend despite injury setback at Auckland Nines
01:58
The former Warriors hardman is pushing himself to ensure he is in peak condition for the NRL Nines in just over a week.

'I'm no Shaun Johnson!' Ruben Wiki vows to keep it simple on return to league pitch

Opinion: Never mind the Warriors, Kieran Foran can make Shaun Johnson great again

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:02
1
More than 1000 people, including rugby's elite, gathered in Auckland to remember the 35-year-old.

Former All Black Sione Lauaki remembered as a humble, loving family man with a cheeky streak


01:00
2
The pair were given the honour of helping take Lauaki from his packed funeral service.

Sione Lauaki's All Blacks brothers Liam Messam and Jerome Kaino help carry coffin to hearse

01:53
3
Students from Kelston Boys High as well as those close to Lauaki combined to give the former All Black the send-off he deserved.

Watch: Sione Lauaki farewelled with spine-tingling haka

4
Lydia Ko

'It takes time to get used to' - Lydia Ko looking for big finish at Australian Open

01:37
5
Lauaki was fare-welled today, with Stephanie Lauaki talking about the influene of the former All Black on their children.

'He was the person we all needed him to be' – Sione Lauaki's wife Stephanie's beautiful tribute

Helicopter crashes in the Ruapehu District

Police are at the scene.

Man left with serious injuries after stabbing on Kapati Coast

The man is in hospital and his injuries are said to not be life-threatening.


00:20
A huge storm is being blamed as the cause for the sinkhole opening up.

Watch: The extraordinary moment two cars are swallowed by sinkhole

A huge Pacific storm parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads, opening sinkholes.

00:22
Little Emil was at first confused, then delighted by being able to see.

Awww... Heartwarming moment Danish baby sees mum clearly for the first time

Baby Emil was confused at first, and then overjoyed.

Fire engine

No chemicals found in leak at a Waikato factory

Initial reports were that 1000 litres of nitric acid had leaked into a drainage system.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ