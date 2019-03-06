Shaun Johnson, Chad Townsend debate winner of a Vatuvei v Gallen boxing bout

Shaun Johnson may have left the Warriors but he still has some strong connections through the club, even picking on old teammate over his new captain for a potential boxing bout.

Johnson and Sharks teammate Chad Townsend spent time debating numerous topics in a relaxed interview ahead of next week's opening round when a question over who would win a boxing bout between Paul Gallen and Manu Vatuvei came up.

Johnson, who played seven seasons alongside Vatuvei at the Warriors, didn't hesitate in his answer.

"I'll go Manu but that's because he's family," Johnson said.

"He's longtime family."

Vatuvei made a successful professional debut last year in boxing when the 33-year-old collected a round one knockout over David "Brown Buttabean" Letele in Chirstchurch.

Gallen, on the other hand, has a 9-0 professional record after taking down former Sea Eagles star John Hopoate last month with a second round TKO.

Townsend took the fights into account for his answer and was much more analytical with his decision, copping flack from his halves partner for over-thinking the question.

"Make a choice, mate," Johnson said.