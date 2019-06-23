Shaun Johnson, Brandon Smith restored to Kiwis side for Great Britain Test

Dropped duo Shaun Johnson and Brandon Smith will have the chance to impress on their Test return, both named to start for the Kiwis in this weekend's clash with Great Britain in Christchurch.

Having lost his spot in the side after a lacklustre performance against Australia two weeks ago, Johnson returns to the side following an injury to Kieran Foran suffered in the Kiwis' victory over Great Britain at Eden Park on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Smith will also return to the Kiwis starting side in the number nine jersey, having been stood down before kick-off on Saturday for breaching team protocol.

Elsewhere, Corey Harawira-Naera starts in the second row for Kenny Bromwich, who returned to Melbourne on Sunday to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Bromwich has been named on an extended bench, should he return in time for Saturday's Test, otherwise Kevin Proctor has been named to take his place.

KIWIS: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. Ken Maumalo, 3. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Jamayne Isaako, 6. Shaun Johnson, 7. Benji Marshall (c), 8. Zane Tetevano, 9. Brandon Smith, 10. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Corey Harawira-Naera, 13. Joseph Tapine.